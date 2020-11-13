Overblog
Le Rouge et le Blanc, ou le Fil d'Ariane d'un voyageur naturaliste

Gilad Atzmon: Being in Time, a post-political manifesto

13 Novembre 2020 , Rédigé par Le Rouge et le Blanc Publié dans #Lettres, #Philosophie, #Politique

Gilad Atzmon: Being in Time, a post-political manifesto

The events of 2016 - Brexit and Trump - broke the mould which shaped ideas of democracy, politics and social identity. In this book Gilad Atzmon argues that Left and Right have become indistinguishable and meaningless in the post-political universe in which we now live, and much of humanity has been reduced to serving the interests of big money and oligarchies. The freedom to think openly is now just a distant memory. Our Western liberal 'utopia' has turned into an Orwellian catastrophe, and the people are left bewildered and impoverished, and out in the cold. Being in Time is a courageous attempt to grasp the intellectual developments that led towards the current dystopia. The book delves into the bankruptcy of the ideological grand narratives. It explores the colossal failure of the media, academia and politics to detect and address the events that led us towards destitution. It identifies the ideologies that have planted Identitarian politics and the tyranny of political correctness in our midst. We, the people, have been demoted into mere audience in a Greek tragedy that happens to be the story of our own destruction. The time is ripe to understand it all.

https://gilad.online/being-in-time

