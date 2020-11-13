Gilad Atzmon: Being in Time, a post-political manifesto
13 Novembre 2020 , Rédigé par Le Rouge et le Blanc Publié dans #Lettres, #Philosophie, #Politique
The events of 2016 - Brexit and Trump - broke the mould which shaped ideas of democracy, politics and social identity. In this book Gilad Atzmon argues that Left and Right have become indistinguishable and meaningless in the post-political universe in which we now live, and much of humanity has been reduced to serving the interests of big money and oligarchies. The freedom to think openly is now just a distant memory. Our Western liberal 'utopia' has turned into an Orwellian catastrophe, and the people are left bewildered and impoverished, and out in the cold. Being in Time is a courageous attempt to grasp the intellectual developments that led towards the current dystopia. The book delves into the bankruptcy of the ideological grand narratives. It explores the colossal failure of the media, academia and politics to detect and address the events that led us towards destitution. It identifies the ideologies that have planted Identitarian politics and the tyranny of political correctness in our midst. We, the people, have been demoted into mere audience in a Greek tragedy that happens to be the story of our own destruction. The time is ripe to understand it all.
Partager cet article
Newsletter
Abonnez-vous pour être averti des nouveaux articles publiés.
Pages
- Actes du Procès de Jeanne d'Arc (1431)
- Antoine de Rivarol (1753-1801)
- A propos du créationnisme
- Cantique du Soleil
- Chroniques de Henri Eschbach (Lettre de la Chambre de Commerce du Jura)
- Dans le sillage d'Audubon - A la découverte de la Côte-Nord du Québec
- Dersou Ouzala
- Histoire de Saint Louis par Jean, sire de Joinville
- Jean-Baptiste Charcot (1867-1936)
- La tyrannie financière des banques
- Le Club d'Izborsk
- Le petit peuple et le grand peuple (Augustin Cochin et Igor Chafarévitch)
- Le peuple et l'homme (Igor Chafarévitch)
- Le Rouge et le Blanc
- Les 13 armes de Sun Stzu par lesquelles la France est déstabilisée
- Les Béthune de mon coeur: Jeanne de Béthune et Jeanne de Luxembourg, protectrices de Ste Jeanne d’Arc durant sa captivité au château de Beaurevoir (1430)
- Les Lois fondamentales du Royaume de France
- Les Pléiades ou "Qui ne dit mot consent"
- Le Voyageur des Pays d'en Haut
- Marche de Bannockburn, hymne de la France et de l'Ecosse libres
- Musiques de France, d'Ecosse, du Québec, des îles et d'ailleurs...
- ¿Na wai taua?
- Nicolas Gomez Davila
- Noblesse oblige
- Ōkami 狼
- PHOTO
- Pierre Clastres: La Société contre l'État (1974)
- Sparte
- Supériorité de l'agriculture (Bonald)
- TAONGA
- Vidéos de Neufve-France, de Russie et d'ailleurs
- Yahoo!?
Catégories
- 236 Club d'Izborsk (Russie)
- 171 Politique
- 114 Russie
- 94 France
- 66 Philosophie
- 57 Opération Coronavirus
- 48 Lettres
- 37 religion
- 30 Religion
- 25 Economie
- 25 Société
- 24 Poésie
- 23 Exploration
- 22 Iran
- 21 Général Leonid Ivashov
- 19 Histoire
- 17 Environnement
- 17 Sciences
- 14 Guerre
- 12 Alexandre Douguine
- 10 Asie
- 10 Europe
- 9 USA
- 7 Opération Charlie
- 6 Béthune
- 4 Canada
- 4 Pérou
- 3 Amérique du sud
- 3 Ile de France
- 3 Photographie
- 2 Chine
- 2 Ecosse
- 2 Marine
- 2 Voyage
- 1 A paraître
- 1 Musique
- 1 Québec
Archives
- 2020
- 2019
- 2018
- 2017
- 2016
- 2015
- 2014
- 2013
- 2012
- 2011
- 2010
- 2009
- 2008
- 2007
Liens
- Fukushima 福島第一
- La Manif pour tous
- Le vilain petit canard
- Magie du Québec-Labrador
- Tahiti Héritage
- BOMAREA (Institut Andin d'Etudes Ethnobiologiques)
- Rumi
- Maca (Lepidium meyenii Walpers)
- La maca (Lepidium meyenii Walpers) - Nouveau site
- Le ciel austral mois par mois. Splendeur du ciel profond. Le blog de Laurent Ferrero