Le Rouge et le Blanc, ou le Fil d'Ariane d'un voyageur naturaliste

Paul Craig Roberts: Identity politics, race and gender war, presstitutes, Western doomed

14 Novembre 2020 , Rédigé par Le Rouge et le Blanc Publié dans #Politique, #USA, #Société

Paul Craig Roberts: Identity politics, race and gender war, presstitutes, Western doomed

Paul Craig Roberts’ Interview with the European magazine Zur Zeit (In This Time):

https://zurzeit.at/index.php/die-demokraten-haben-die-praesidentenwahl-gestohlen/

(...)

Mainstream media in Europe claim, that Trump had “divided” the United States. But isn`t it actually the other way around, that his opponents have divided the country?

As the German newspaper editor Udo Ulfkotte revealed in his book, Bought Journalism, the European and US media speak with one voice— the voice of the CIA. The very profitable and powerful US military/security complex needs foreign enemies. Russiagate was a CIA/FBI successful effort to block Trump from reducing tensions with Russia. In 1961 in his last address to the American people President Dwight Eisenhower warned that the growing power of the military/industrial complex was a threat to American democracy. We ignored his warning and now have security agencies more powerful than the President.

The military/security complex favors the disunity that the Democrat Party and media have fostered with their ideology of Identity Politics. Identity politics replaced Marxist class war with race and gender war. White people, and especially white heterosexual males, are the new oppressor class. This ideology causes race and gender disunity and prevents any unified opposition to the security agencies ability to impose its agendas by controlling explanations. Opposition to Trump cemented the alliance between Democrats, media, and the Deep State.

(...)

In the United States the media is known as “presstitutes”—press prostitutes. That is what Udo Ulfkotte says they are in Europe. As a former Wall Street Journal editor, I say with complete confidence that there is no one in the American media today I would have hired. The total absence of integrity in the Western media is sufficient indication that the West is doomed.

Source: https://www.unz.com/proberts/the-democrats-have-stolen-the-presidential-election/

