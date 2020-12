C.J. Hopkins: La psycho-pandémie apocalyptique a transformé la planète en un vaste parc à thème paranoïaque et totalitaire

(...) After all, it appears you’ve convinced the public (or at least the vast majority of the public) that they are being attacked by an apocalyptic plague that causes mild to moderate flu-like symptoms (or, more commonly, no symptoms at all) in 95% of those infected and that over 99.7% survive, and thus we have to cancel constitutional rights, let government officials rule by decree, devastate the economy (or at least small businesses), have global corporations censor all dissent, force everyone to wear medical-looking masks, put whole societies under house arrest, psychologically terrorize children, and otherwise transform the planet into one big paranoid, totalitarian theme park. (...)

C.J. Hopkins: Where's the Hitler ?

The Unz Review, 8 december 2020

https://www.unz.com/chopkins/wheres-the-hitler/