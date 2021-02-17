Vande Mataram et prières à Durga pour la délivrance du monde

"It is difficult to translate the National Song of India into verse in another language owing to its unique union of sweetness, simple directness and high poetic force".

Mother, I praise thee! Rich with thy hurrying streams, bright with orchard gleams, Cool with thy winds of delight, Dark fields waving Mother of might, Mother free. Glory of moonlight dreams, Over thy branches and lordly streams, Clad in thy blossoming trees, Mother, giver of ease Laughing low and sweet! Mother I kiss thy feet, Speaker sweet and low! Mother, to thee I praise thee. [Verse 1] Who hath said thou art weak in thy lands When the swords flash out in seventy million hands And seventy million voices roar Thy dreadful name from shore to shore? With many strengths who art mighty and stored, To thee I call Mother and Lord! Thou who savest, arise and save! To her I cry who ever her foeman drove Back from plain and Sea And shook herself free. [Verse 2] Thou art wisdom, thou art law , Thou art heart, our soul, our breath Thou art love divine, the awe In our hearts that conquers death. Thine the strength that nerves the arm, Thine the beauty, thine the charm. Every image made divine In our temples is but thine. [Verse 3] Thou art Goddess Durga , Lady and Queen, With her ten hands that strike and her swords of sheen, Thou art Goddess Kamala ( Lakshmi ), lotus-throned , And Goddess Vani ( Saraswati ), bestower of wisdom known Pure and perfect without peer, Mother lend thine ear, Rich with thy hurrying streams, Bright with thy orchard gleems, Dark of hue O candid-fair [Verse 4] In thy soul, with bejeweled hair And thy glorious smile divine, Loveliest of all earthly lands, Showering wealth from well-stored hands! Mother, mother mine! Mother sweet, I praise thee, Mother great and free! [Verse 5]

I am the Queen, the gatherer-up of treasures, most thoughtful, first of those who merit worship. Thus gods have established me in many places with many homes to enter and abide in. Through me alone all eat the food that feeds them, – each man who sees, breathes, hears the word outspoken. They know it not, yet I reside in the essence of the Universe. Hear, one and all, the truth as I declare it. I, verily, myself announce and utter the word that gods and men alike shall welcome. I make the man I love exceeding mighty, make him nourished, a sage, and one who knows Brahman. I bend the bow for Rudra [Shiva], that his arrow may strike, and slay the hater of devotion. I rouse and order battle for the people, I created Earth and Heaven and reside as their Inner Controller. On the world's summit I bring forth sky the Father: my home is in the waters, in the ocean as Mother. Thence I pervade all existing creatures, as their Inner Supreme Self, and manifest them with my body. I created all worlds at my will, without any higher being, and permeate and dwell within them. The eternal and infinite consciousness is I, it is my greatness dwelling in everything.

DEVI SUKTAM Namoh Devyai Mahadevyai Sivayei Satatam Namah ! Namah Prakrityai Bhadrayai Niyatah Pramatah Ma Tam !! Raudrai Namo Nityayai Gauryei Dhatrayei Namo Namah ! Jyotsnayei Chendu Roopinyei Sukhayei Satatam Namah !! Kalyanyei Pranatam Vridhayei Siddhayei Kurmo Namo Namah ! Nairtyei Bhoobhritam Lakshmye Sharvanyei Te Namo Namah !! Durgayei Durga Parayei Sarayei Sarva Karinye ! Khyatyei Tatheva Krishnayei Dhoomrayei Satatam Namo Namah !! Ati Saumya Tiraudraye Natastsyei Namo Namah ! Namo Jagatpratish Thaye Devyei Krityei Namo Namah !! Ya Devi Sarva Bhooteshu Vishnumayeti Shabdita ! Namastasyei Namastasyei Namastasyei Namo Namah !! Salutations to Devi, the power of Lord Vishnu, who abides in all beings. Salutations to her again and again. Ya Devi Sarva Bhooteshu Chetanetya Bhideeyate ! Namastasyei Namastasyei Namastasyei Namo Namah !! Salutations to Devi who abides in all beings as the eternal consciousness. Salutations to her again and again. Ya Devi Sarva Bhooteshu Budhiroopena Sanstitha ! Namastasyei Namastasyei Namastasyei Namo Namah !! Salutations to Devi who abides in all beings as intelligence. Salutations to her again and again. Ya Devi Sarva Bhooteshu Nidraroopena Sanstitha ! Namastasyei Namastasyei Namastasyei Namo Namah !! Salutation to Devi who causes sleep in all beings. Salutations to her again and again. Ya Devi Sarva Bhooteshu Kshudharoopena Sanstitha ! Namastasyei Namastasyei Namastasyei Namo Namah !! Salutations to Devi, who causes hunger in all beings. Salutations to her again and again. Ya Devi Sarva Bhooteshu Chayaroopena Sanstitha ! Namastasyei Namastasyei Namastasyei Namo Namah !! Salutations to Devi who abides in all beings as the power of reflection. Salutations to her again and again. Ya Devi Sarva Bhooteshu Shaktiroopena Sanstitha ! Namastasyei Namastasyei Namastasyei Namo Namah !! Salutations to Devi who manifests as power in all beings. Salutations to her again and again. Ya Devi Sarva Bhooteshu Trishnaroopena Sanstitha ! Namastasyei Namastasyei Namastasyei Namo Namah !! Salutations to Devi who causes thirst in all beings. Salutations to her again and again. Ya Devi Sarva Bhooteshu Kshantiroopena Sanstitha ! Namastasyei Namastasyei Namastasyei Namo Namah !! Salutations to Devi who abides in all beings as forgiveness. Salutations to her again and again. Ya Devi Sarva Bhooteshu Jatiroopena Sanstitha ! Namastasyei Namastasyei Namastasyei Namo Namah !! Salutations to Devi who abides in all beings as genius. Salutations to her again and again. Ya Devi Sarva Bhooteshu Lajjaroopena Sanstitha ! Namastasyei Namastasyei Namastasyei Namo Namah !! Salutations to Devi who manifests in all beings as modesty. Salutations to her again and again. Ya Devi Sarva Bhooteshu Shantiroopena Sanstitha ! Namastasyei Namastasyei Namastasyei Namo Namah !! Salutations to Devi who manifests in all begins as peace. Salutations to her again and again. Ya Devi Sarva Bhooteshu Shraddharoopena Sanstitha ! Namastasyei Namastasyei Namastasyei Namo Namah !! Salutations to Devi who manifests in all beings as faith. Salutations to her again and again. Ya Devi Sarva Bhooteshu Kantiroopena Sanstitha ! Namastasyei Namastasyei Namastasyei Namo Namah !! Salutations to Devi who abides in all beings as beauty. Salutations to her again and again. Ya Devi Sarva Bhooteshu Lakshimiroopena Sanstitha ! Namastasyei Namastasyei Namastasyei Namo Namah !! Salutations to Devi who abides in all begins as wealth. Salutations to her again and again. Ya Devi Sarva Bhooteshu Vrittiroopena Sanstitha ! Namastasyei Namastasyei Namastasyei Namo Namah !! Salutations to Devi who abides in all begins as activity. Salutations to her again and again. Ya Devi Sarva Bhooteshu Smritiroopena Sanstitha ! Namastasyei Namastasyei Namastasyei Namo Namah !! Salutations to Devi who abides in all beings as memory. Salutations to her again and again. Ya Devi Sarva Bhooteshu Dayaroopena Sanstitha ! Namastasyei Namastasyei Namastasyei Namo Namah !! Salutation to Devi who abides in all beings as compassion. Salutations to her again and again. Ya Devi Sarva Bhooteshu Tushtiroopena Sanstitha ! Namastasyei Namastasyei Namastasyei Namo Namah !! Salutations to Devi who abides in all beings as contentment. Salutations to her again and again. Ya Devi Sarva Bhooteshu Matriroopena Sanstitha ! Namastasyei Namastasyei Namastasyei Namo Namah !! Salutations to Devi who abides in all beings as Mother. Salutations to her again and again. Ya Devi Sarva Bhooteshu Bhrantiroopena Sanstitha ! Namastasyei Namastasyei Namastasyei Namo Namah !! Salutations to Devi who abides in all beings as delusion. Salutations to her again and again. Indriyanamdhishthatri Bhootanam Chakhileshu Ya ! Bhooteshu Satatam Tasyei Vyaptidevyei Namo Namah !! Salutations to Devi, the Ruler of all the elements and all the senses. Salutations to her again and again. Chitiroopen Ya Kritsnametadvyapya Sthita Jagat ! Namastasyei Namastasyei Namastasyei Namo Namah !! Salutations to Devi who pervades the whole universe and abides in all beings as consciousness. Salutations to her again and again. Stuta Sureih Poorvabheeshthasamsraya, Tatha Surendrena Dineshu Sevita ! Karotum Sa Nah Shubhahetureeshwari, Shubhani Bhadranyabhihantu Chapadah !! Ya Sampratam Choddhatadaityetapitai, Rasmabhireesha Cha Surernamasyate ! Ya Cha Smrita Takshanameva Hanti Nah, Sarvapado Bhaktivinamrammortibhih !!

"Aigiri Nandini Nanditha Medhini" is a very popular Durga Devi Stotram. Mahishasur Mardini is an incarnation of Goddess Durga which was created to kill the demon Mahishasur. 'Aigiri Nandini' is addressed to Goddess Mahishasur Mardini. Mahishasur Mardini is the fierce form of Goddess Durga where she is depicted with 10 arms, riding on a lion and carrying weapons".

SREE MAHISASURA MARDHINI STOTRAM

(With English translation)

Author: (believed to be) Adi Sankaracharya

Translation by: Prof. Madhav Deshpande, U.Michigan, Ann Arbor.

Roman transcription: G. Ramkumar, ramk...@cs.stanford.edu.

Please contact Prof. Deshpande at Madhav.D...@um.cc.umich.edu if you

have comments or suggestions for improvement in the text or the translation.

(Some of the Sanskrit words were so long they had to broken up for

readability.)

#1

ayi girinandini nanditamedini visvavinodini nandinute ||

girivaravindhya shirodhinivasini vishnuvilaasini jisnunute ||

bhagavati he shitikaNthakutumbini bhoorikutumbini bhoorikrute ||

jaya jaya he mahishaasuramardhini ramyakapardini shailasute ||||

O daughter of the mountain, who makes the whole earth happy, who

makes the whole universe rejoice, praised by Nandin ||

dwelling on the peak of the great Vindhya mountain, glittering widely,

praised by those desirous of victory ||

o goddess, wife of the blue necked siva, one who has many families,

one who has done a lot, ||

be victorious, be victorious, O destroyer of the demon mahisa, with

beautiful braids of hair, daughter of the mountain Himalaya || ||

#2

suravaravarshiNi durdharadharshiNi durmukhamarshiNi harsharate ||

tribhuvanaposhiNi shankaratoshiNi kilbishamoshiNi ghosharate ||

danujaniroshiNi ditisutaroshiNi durmadashoshiNi sindhusute ||

jaya jaya he ... || ||

bestower of boons on Gods, one who assails those hard to control,

who tolerates those with ugly faces (?), one engrossed in rejoicing ||

one who nourishes the three worlds, one who pleases sankara,

one who removes sins, one who engrosses in sound of Om (?) ||

one who is angry with the progeny of Danu (demon), one who is angry

with the sons of Diti (also demon), one who destroys those with evil

intoxication of pride, daughter of the ocean ||

#3

ayi jagadamba madamba kadambavanapriyavaasini haasarate ||

shikharishiromaNi tungahimaalaya shringanijaalaya madhyagate ||

madhumadhure madhukaitabhaganjini kaitabhabhanjini raasarate ||

jaya jaya he ... || ||

O mother of the world, my mother, one who loves to dwell in a forest

of Kadamba trees, one who keeps on smiling ||

one who is on her own dwelling on the tall peak of the Himalaya, the

greatest among the mountains ||

one who is very sweet, one who has the treasure of demons Madhu and

Kaitabha, destroyer of the demon Kaitabha, engaged in dancing ||

#4

ayi shatakhaNda vikhaNditaruNda vituNditashuNda gajaadhipate ||

ripugajagaNda vidaaraNachaNda paraakramashuNda mrigaadhipate ||

nijabhujadaNda nipaatitakhaNda vipatitamuNda bhataadhipate ||

jaya jaya he ... || ||

O one who split the heads (of demons) into hundreds of pieces and one

who cut the trunks of great battle elephants ||

whose great lion is skilled in terrifying valor in tearing apart the

temples of enemy elephants ||

one who has cut down into pieces the heads of enemy chieftains with

the strength of her own arms ||

#5

ayi raNadurmadashatruvadhodita durdharanirjara shaktibhrute ||

chaturavicharadhuriiNamahasiva dutakrita pramathaadhipate ||

duritaduriihaduraashayadurmati daanavaduta krutaantamate ||

jaya jaya he ... || ||

O one who holds the invincible and undiminishing striking force which

arose on the occasion of killing the enemies who were hard to subdue

on the battlefield ||

who made Pramatha, the great attendant of Shiva, a leader in subtle

thinking, her commander (?) ||

who decided to destroy the messenger of demons who were sinful, with

evil intentions, thoughts and mind ||

#6

ayi sharaNaagata vairivadhoovara viiravaraabhayadaayakare ||

tribhuvanamastaka shoolavirodhishiirodhikritaamala shoolakare ||

dumidumitaamara dundubhinaada mahomukhariikrita tigmakare ||

jaya jaya he ... || ||

O one who gives protection to the great heroic husbands of the enemy

wives who have come seeking refuge ||

one who holds in her hands a spotless spear pointed towards the head

of the opponent who is causing a great pain for all the three worlds ||

one who is like the blazing hot sun, aroused by the power of

resounding noise of the drums of Gods ||

#7

ayi nijahunkriti maatraniraakrita dhoomravilochana dhoomrashate ||

samravishoshita shoNitabeeja samudbhavashoNita biijalate ||

shivashivashumbhani shumbhamahaahavatarpita bhutapishaacharate ||

jaya jaya he ... || ||

O one who has blown aside hundreds of streams of smoke coming from

demons with smoking eyes merely with her own roaring ||

who is like a vine of blood-drops grown from the dried blood drops in

battle ||

one who delights in the company of auspicious Shiva, Shumbha,

Nishumbha, and the spirits who were fed during the great battle.||

#8

dhanuranusangaraNakshaNasanga parishphuradanga naTatkaTake ||

kanakapishanga prishatkanishanga rasadbhatasringa hataabaTuke ||

krutachaturanga balakshitiranga ghatadbahuranga raTadbaTuke ||

jaya jaya he ... || ||

one who decks herself with dancing ornaments on throbbing limbs at the

moment of the battle, making her bow ready ||

who killed the huge enemy soldiers with a shining sword and with

(arrows from) a quiver which has golden brown spots ||

who made the battleground with fourfold army into a stage with a

colorful drama with screaming little soldiers ||

#9

jaya jaya japyajaye jayashabda parastutitatatpara vishvanute ||

jhaNa jhaNa jhinjhimijhinkritanoopura sinjitamohita bhootapate ||

natita nataardhanatiinatanaayaka naatitanaatyasugaanarate ||

jaya jaya he ... || ||

be victorious! be victorious! whose victory should be sung, praised by

the whole universe ready to sing the praise extolling her victory ||

who attracted the attention of shiva by twinkling of bells making

various sounds of dancing ||

who delights in beautiful singing and in dance-drama presented by a

leading dancer acting out the role of an actress with half of his body ||

#10

ayi sumanah sumanah sumanah sumanoharakaantiyute ||

shrita rajanii rajanii rajanii rajanii rajaniikaravakravrute ||

sunayanavibhra marabhra marabhra marabhra marabhra maraadhipate||

jaya jaya he ... || ||

O one who has a flowerlike complexion attractive to the good heart of

the goodhearted people ||

(meaning of this part is unclear, the last word seems to mean

"surrounded by the face of the moon" )

(meaning of this compound is not clear)

#11

sahitamahaahava mallamatallika mallitarallaka mallarate ||

virachitavallika pallikamallika shrillikabhillika vargavrute ||

sita kruta phullisamullasitaakruNtallaja pallavasallalite ||

jaya jaya he ... || ||

(text of the verse seems corrupt??)

#12

aviralagaNda galanmadamedura mattamatangajaraajapate ||

tribhuvana bhooshaNa bhootakalaanidhi roopapayonidhiraajasute ||

ayi sudatiijanalaalasamaanasa mohanamanmatharaajasute ||

jaya jaya he ... || ||

who is in charge of huge royal elephants in fury whose rut is

streaming down their temples incessantly ||

princess, the daughter of the ocean, who has the beauty of the moon,

the ornament of all the three worlds ||

princess of cupid who enchants the minds desirous of ladies with

beautiful teeth ||

#13

kamaladalaamalakomala kaantikalaakalitaamala bhaalatale ||

sakalavilaasakalaanilayakrama kelichalatkala hamsakule ||

alikulasankula kuvalayamaNdala maulimiladbakulaalikule ||

jaya jaya he ... || ||

whose spotless forehead is enhanced by the beautiful complexion, pure

and delicate like that of lotus petals ||

whose flock of swans is moving sportingly with steps which are the

marks of all beautiful arts ||

whose bees from the bakula trees meet on the tops of lotus flowers

which are crowded with (their own) bees ||

#14

karamuraliirava viijita koojita lajjita kokila manjumate ||

militapulinda manoharagunjita ranjitashailanikunjagate ||

nijaguNabhoota mahaashabariigaNa sadguNasambhruta kelitale ||

jaya jaya he ... || ||

whose sweet cooing sounds made with the flute held in her own hands

have put to shame the Kokila bird and who has sweet thoughts ||

who is in colorful mountain groves pleasantly resounding with the

assembled mountain folks ||

whose playbround is filled with good qualities of the flocks of the

great tribal women who are manifestations of her own qualities ||

#15

katitatapiitadukoolavichitra mayookhatiraskrita chandraruche||

praNatasuraasura maulimaNisphuradamshulasannakha chandraruche||

jitakanakaachala maulipadorjita nirbharakunjara kumbhakuche ||

jaya jaya he ... || ||

who has set aside the brilliance of the moon with the colorful rays

coming from the yellow silk she is wearing on her waist ||

whose toe-nails shine like the moon because of the rays emanating form

the crest jewels of the bowing gods and demons ||

whose breasts outshine the temples of wild elephants and the high

peaks of the golden mountains ||

#16

vijitasahasra karaikasahasra karaikasahasra karaikanute ||

krutasurataaraka sangarataaraka sangarataaraka soonusute ||

surathasamaadhi samaanasamaadhi samaadhi samaadhi sujaatarate ||

jaya jaya he ... || ||

one who has surpassed the thousand-handed sun with her own thousand

hands and one who is singularly praised by a thousand suns ||

she who performed the battle to save the Gods and whose sons fought a

battle with the demon Taraka and are saviours ||

(meaning of this compound unclear)

#17

padakamalam karuNaanilaye varivasyati yonudinam sashive ||

ayi kamale kamalaanilaye kamalaanilayah sakatham na bhavet ||

tava padameva param padamityanushiilayato mama kim na shive ||

jaya jaya he ... || ||

O benevolent goddess accompanied by Shiva, if someone daily cherishes

your lotuslike feet ||

(contd. from prev line) then, O lotus dwelling Lakshmi, how will he

not become wealthy? ||

O auspicious Goddess, is there anything that I would not have, if I

earnestly believe that your feet are the highest goal to be achieved? ||

#18

kanakalasatkala sindhujalairanusinchinute guNarangabhuvam ||

bhajati sa kim na sachikuchakumbha tatiiparirambha sukhaanubhavam ||

tava charaNam sharaNam karavaaNi nataamaravaaNi nivaasisivam ||

jaya jaya he ... || ||

if someone bathes you, the playground of virtues, with shining golden

waters of the ocean ||

will he not experience in heaven the happiness (equal to that of

Indra) embracing the full bosom of Sachi? ||

O Goddess worshipped by the speech of Gods, I take refuge in your

feet, which are also the abode of Shiva ||

#19

tava vimalendukulam vadanendum alam sakalam nanu koolayate ||

kimu puruhoota puriindumukhiisumukhiibhirasau vimukhiikriyate ||

mama tu matam sivanaamadhane bhavatii kripayaa kimuta kriyate ||

jaya jaya he ... || ||

He who sufficiently dedicates himself to your entire moonlike face,

which is as bright as a host of spotless moons ||

will he be turned away (in heaven) by the moon-faced beauties of the

city of Indra? ||

(the text of this line is unclear)

#20

ayi mayi diinadayaalutayaa krupayaiva tvayaa bhavitavyamume ||

ayi jagato jananii krupayaasi yathaasi tathanumitaasitare ||

yaduchitamatra bhavatyurariikrutaadurutaapa mapaakrurute ||

jaya jaya he ... || ||

O Uma, you should be kindly disposed toward me because of your virtue

of compassion toward the meek ||

(meaning unclear) ||

you may choose to do (with me) whatever is appropriate, she removes

the great pain (of her devotees). ||

Source: https://groups.google.com/g/soc.culture.indian.telugu/c/j_fapjm5Bpw