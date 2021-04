Ben Garrison: Fauci et le théâtre politique du masque

"I remember watching Dr. Fauci on CNN. He was masked up and extolling the virtue of mask wearing. After his segment ended and when he thought the camera was turned off, he promptly yanked his mask off. That’s all I needed to see. The masks are political theater—a bogus form of virtue signaling that helps perpetuate a sense of fear and crisis.

The ever-smiling Dr. Fauci should retire, but he enjoys basking in the limelight. He loves attention. He loves telling people what to do. He’s a diminutive man with a huge ego and it requires constant validation. He’s a medical Napoleon who loves marshaling power for himself and his fellow sociopath and master, Bill Gates.

Dr. Fauci has gotten so many things wrong over the years that one would think that he should have no credibility whatsoever, but he appears on all the mainstream propaganda channels and too many Americans need their hands held by him. They need assurance. They need to DO something to battle the bogus pandemic and ease their fearful minds–and that means taking dangerous vaccines and wearing masks. Multiple doses and multiple masks.

It’s time to end this madness. Stop listening to Dr. Fauci. He is a fraud".

—Ben Garrison

https://grrrgraphics.com/fauci-toots-his-horn/?vgo_ee=Or34aoDVXWNer2KSE%2BSK5Ya7M0COqqRGEyE0Wd2aYoM%3D