Swami Vivekananda: Râmakrishna et le Christ
12 Juin 2024 , Rédigé par Sudarshan Publié dans #Bharat, #Christianisme, #Inde, #Hindouisme, #Religion, #Râmakrishna, #Swami Vivekananda, #Spiritualité
"Eight years later, some time in November 1874, Sri Ramakrishna was seized with an irresistible desire to learn the truth of the Christian religion. He began to listen to readings from the Bible, by Sambhu Charan Mallick, a gentleman of Calcutta and a devotee of the Master. Sri Ramakrishna became fascinated by the life and teachings of Jesus. One day he was seated in the parlour of Jadu Mallick's garden house (This expression is used throughout to translate the Bengali word denoting a rich man's country house set in a garden.) at Dakshineswar, when his eyes became fixed on a painting of the Madonna and Child. Intently watching it, he became gradually overwhelmed with divine emotion. The figures in the picture took on life, and the rays of light emanating from them entered his soul. The effect of this experience was stronger than that of the vision of Mohammed. In dismay he cried out, "O Mother! What are You doing to me?" And, breaking through the barriers of creed and religion, he entered a new realm of ecstasy. Christ possessed his soul. For three days he did not set foot in the Kali temple. On the fourth day, in the afternoon, as he was walking in the Panchavati, he saw coming toward him a person with beautiful large eyes, serene countenance, and fair skin. As the two faced each other, a voice rang out in the depths of Sri Ramakrishna's soul: "Behold the Christ, who shed His heart's blood for the redemption of the world, who suffered a sea of anguish for love of men. It is He, the Master Yogi, who is in eternal union with God. It is Jesus, Love Incarnate." The Son of Man embraced the Son of the Divine Mother and merged in him. Sri Ramakrishna realized his identity with Christ, as he had already realized his identity with Kali, Rama, Hanuman, Radha, Krishna, Brahman, and Mohammed. The Master went into samadhi and communed with the Brahman with attributes. Thus he experienced the truth that Christianity, too, was a path leading to God-Consciousness. Till the last moment of his life he believed that Christ was an Incarnation of God. But Christ, for him, was not the only Incarnation; there were others — Buddha, for instance, and Krishna."
Swami Vivekananda: The Gospel of Sri Ramakrishna.
Source: http://www.ramakrishnavivekananda.info/gospel/introduction/christianity.htm
NDLR: Swami Vivekananda (1863-1962) fut le principal disciple de Râmakrishna et c'est lui qui fit rayonner son enseignement dans le monde, notamment en fondant la Mission Râmakrishna.
Newsletter
Abonnez-vous pour être averti des nouveaux articles publiés.
Pages
- Actes du Procès de Jeanne d'Arc (1431)
- Antoine de Rivarol (1753-1801)
- A propos du créationnisme
- Cantique du Soleil
- Chroniques de Henri Eschbach (Lettre de la Chambre de Commerce du Jura)
- Colonel (GRU) Vladimir Vassilievitch Kvachkov
- Dans le sillage d'Audubon - A la découverte de la Côte-Nord du Québec
- Dersou Ouzala
- GAYATRI MANTRA
- Histoire de Saint Louis par Jean, sire de Joinville
- Igor Chafarevitch et Augustin Cochin: Le petit peuple et le grand peuple
- Igor Chafarevitch: Le peuple et l'homme
- Igor Chafarevitch: Le phénomène socialiste
- Igor Chafarevitch s'entretenait avec Gennady Starostenko
- Jean-Baptiste Charcot (1867-1936)
- Jean Rostand: La civilisation
- Katia Kusiqoyllor Humala-Tasso et Pierre-Olivier Combelles: Recherches sur la maca (Lepidium meyenii Walpers) dans les Andes d'Amérique du sud
- La vocation de la France
- Le chemin de la forêt
- Le Club Izborsk
- Les 13 armes de Sun Stzu par lesquelles la France est déstabilisée
- Les Béthune de mon coeur: Jeanne de Béthune et Jeanne de Luxembourg, protectrices de Ste Jeanne d’Arc durant sa captivité au château de Beaurevoir (1430)
- Les Lois fondamentales du Royaume de France
- Les Pléiades ou "Qui ne dit mot consent"
- Le Voyageur des Pays d'en Haut
- L'usure, perversion devenue tyran mondial
- Marche de Bannockburn, hymne de la France et de l'Ecosse libres
- Musiques de France, d'Ecosse, du Québec, des îles et d'ailleurs...
- ¿Na wai taua?
- Nicolas Gomez Davila
- Noblesse oblige
- Ōkami 狼
- PHOTO
- Pierre Clastres: La Société contre l'État (1974)
- Plutarque: Les dicts des Lacédémoniens (traduction par Amyot)
- RĀMAKRISHNA (1836-1886)
- Rouge et Blanc ou d'argent à la fasce de gueules
- Saint Thibauld de Marly
- Sparte
- Supériorité de l'agriculture (Bonald)
- TAONGA
- Veni Creator
- Vidéos de Neufve-France, de Russie et d'ailleurs
- Yahoo!?
Catégories
- 574 Politique
- 400 Russie
- 378 Club d'Izborsk (Russie)
- 324 France
- 282 USA
- 266 Opération Coronavirus
- 263 Religion
- 252 Philosophie
- 178 Paul Craig Roberts
- 160 Guerre
- 154 Inde
- 136 Société
- 103 Lettres
- 99 Hindouisme
- 97 Histoire
- 96 Santé
- 94 Economie
- 73 Général Leonid Ivashov
- 73 Poésie
- 71 Environnement
- 70 Sciences
- 69 Iran
- 69 Nature
- 68 Musique
- 67 Râmakrishna
- 66 Asie
- 65 Spiritualité
- 60 Europe
- 56 Islam
- 56 Mondialisme
- 47 Occident
- 44 Bharat
- 43 religion
- 42 Ukraine
- 40 Chine
- 39 OTAN
- 37 Catholicisme
- 35 Exploration
- 34 Alexandre Douguine
- 33 Australie
- 32 Children's Health Defense
- 31 Christianisme
- 31 Senator Malcom Roberts (Australie)
- 27 Pierre-Olivier Combelles
- 26 OMS
- 25 Agriculture
- 25 Forêt
- 24 Monarchie
- 24 Photographie
Archives
- 2024
- 2023
- 2022
- 2021
- 2020
- 2019
- 2018
- 2017
- 2016
- 2015
- 2014
- 2013
- 2012
- 2011
- 2010
- 2009
- 2008
- 2007
Liens
- Dr Joseph Mercola / Global Research
- Heure solaire vraie
- Paul Craig Roberts Institute for Political Economy
- Pr. Pierre Dortiguier sur le site du Libre Penseur
- Sénateur Malcolm Roberts (Queensland, Australie)
- Rumi
- Révoludroit (Valérie Bugault)
- La maca (Lepidium meyenii Walpers) - Nouveau site
- Colonel Vladimir V. Kvachkov: Le chemin de l'humanité