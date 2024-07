Sri Râmakrishna's message to the modern World: "Do not care for doctrines..."

Sri Râmakrishna's message to the modern world was: "Do not care for doctrines, do not care for dogmas or sects or churches or temples. They count for little compared with the essence of existence in each man, which is spirituality; and the more a man develops it, the more power he has for good. Earn that first, acquire that, and criticize no one; for all the doctrines and creeds have some good. Show by your lives that religion does not mean words or names or seats, but that it means spiritual realization.

Râmakrishna As We Saw Him. Edited and translated by Swami Chetanananda

https://ia803409.us.archive.org/4/items/ramakrishna-as-we-saw-him-swami-chetanananda/Ramakrishna%20As%20We%20Saw%20Him%20_%20Swami%20Chetananda.pdf