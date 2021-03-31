Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu (Uthara Unnikrishnan)
Yaa Devi Sarva-Bhutessu Buddhi-Ruupenna Samsthitaa |
Namas-Tasyai Namas-Tasyai Namas-Tasyai Namo Namah ||
To that Devi Who in All Beings is Abiding in the Form of Intelligence,
Salutations to Her, Salutations to Her, Salutations to Her, Salutations again and again.
Yaa Devi Sarva-Bhutessu Nidra-Ruupenna Samsthitaa |
Namas-Tasyai Namas-Tasyai Namas-Tasyai Namo Namah ||
To that Devi Who in All Beings is Abiding in the Form of Sleep,
Salutations to Her, Salutations to Her, Salutations to Her, Salutations again and again.
Yaa Devi Sarva-Bhutessu Kssudhaa-Ruupenna Samsthitaa |
Namas-Tasyai Namas-Tasyai Namas-Tasyai Namo Namah ||
To that Devi Who in All Beings is Abiding in the Form of Hunger,
Salutations to Her, Salutations to Her, Salutations to Her, Salutations again and again.
Yaa Devi Sarva-Bhutessu Chaayaa-Ruupenna Samsthitaa |
Namas-Tasyai Namas-Tasyai Namas-Tasyai Namo Namah ||
To that Devi Who in All Beings is Abiding in the Form of Shadow (of Higher Self),
Salutations to Her, Salutations to Her, Salutations to Her, Salutations again and again.
Yaa Devi Sarva-Bhutessu Shakti-Ruupenna Samsthitaa |
Namas-Tasyai Namas-Tasyai Namas-Tasyai Namo Namah ||
To that Devi Who in All Beings is Abiding in the Form of Power,
Salutations to Her, Salutations to Her, Salutations to Her, Salutations again and again.
Yaa Devi Sarva-Bhutessu Trshnnaa-Ruupenna Samsthitaa |
Namas-Tasyai Namas-Tasyai Namas-Tasyai Namo Namah ||
To that Devi Who in All Beings is Abiding in the Form of Thirst,
Salutations to Her, Salutations to Her, Salutations to Her, Salutations again and again.
Yaa Devi Sarva-Bhutessu Kshaanti-Ruupenna Samsthitaa |
Namas-Tasyai Namas-Tasyai Namas-Tasyai Namo Namah ||
To that Devi Who in All Beings is Abiding in the Form of Forbearance,
Salutations to Her, Salutations to Her, Salutations to Her, Salutations again and again.
Yaa Devi Sarva-Bhutessu Jaati-Ruupenna Samsthitaa |
Namas-Tasyai Namas-Tasyai Namas-Tasyai Namo Namah ||
To that Devi Who in All Beings is Abiding in the Form of Genus (Original Cause of Everything),
Salutations to Her, Salutations to Her, Salutations to Her, Salutations again and again.
Yaa Devi Sarva-Bhutessu Lajjaa-Ruupenna Samsthitaa |
Namas-Tasyai Namas-Tasyai Namas-Tasyai Namo Namah ||
To that Devi Who in All Beings is Abiding in the Form of Modesty,
Salutations to Her, Salutations to Her, Salutations to Her, Salutations again and again.
Yaa Devi Sarva-Bhutessu Shaanti-Ruupenna Samsthitaa |
Namas-Tasyai Namas-Tasyai Namas-Tasyai Namo Namah ||
To that Devi Who in All Beings is Abiding in the Form of Peace,
Salutations to Her, Salutations to Her, Salutations to Her, Salutations again and again.
Yaa Devi Sarva-Bhutessu Shraddhaa-Ruupenna Samsthitaa |
Namas-Tasyai Namas-Tasyai Namas-Tasyai Namo Namah ||
To that Devi Who in All Beings is Abiding in the Form of Faith,
Salutations to Her, Salutations to Her, Salutations to Her, Salutations again and again.
Yaa Devii Sarva-Bhutessu Kaanti-Ruupenna Samsthitaa |
Namas-Tasyai Namas-Tasyai Namas-Tasyai Namo Namah ||
To that Devi Who in All Beings is Abiding in the Form of Loveliness and Beauty,
Salutations to Her, Salutations to Her, Salutations to Her, Salutations again and again.
Yaa Devi Sarva-Bhutessu Lakshmii-Ruupenna Samsthitaa |
Namas-Tasyai Namas-Tasyai Namas-Tasyai Namo Namah ||
To that Devi Who in All Beings is Abiding in the Form of Good Fortune,
Salutations to Her, Salutations to Her, Salutations to Her, Salutations again and again.
Yaa Devi Sarva-Bhutessu Vrtti-Ruupenna Samsthitaa |
Namas-Tasyai Namas-Tasyai Namas-Tasyai Namo Namah ||
To that Devi Who in All Beings is Abiding in the Form of Activity,
Salutations to Her, Salutations to Her, Salutations to Her, Salutations again and again.
Yaa Devi Sarva-Bhutessu Smrti-Ruupenna Samsthitaa |
Namas-Tasyai Namas-Tasyai Namas-Tasyai Namo Namah ||
To that Devi Who in All Beings is Abiding in the Form of Memory,
Salutations to Her, Salutations to Her, Salutations to Her, Salutations again and again.
Yaa Devi Sarva-Bhutessu Dayaa-Ruupenna Samsthitaa |
Namas-Tasyai Namas-Tasyai Namas-Tasyai Namo Namah ||
To that Devi Who in All Beings is Abiding in the Form of Kindness,
Salutations to Her, Salutations to Her, Salutations to Her, Salutations again and again.
Yaa Devi Sarva-Bhutessu Tushtti-Ruupenna Samsthitaa |
Namas-Tasyai Namas-Tasyai Namas-Tasyai Namo Namah ||
To that Devi Who in All Beings is Abiding in the Form of Contentment,
Salutations to Her, Salutations to Her, Salutations to Her, Salutations again and again.
Yaa Devi Sarva-Bhutessu Maatr-Ruupenna Samsthitaa |
Namas-Tasyai Namas-Tasyai Namas-Tasyai Namo Namah ||
To that Devi Who in All Beings is Abiding in the Form of Mother,
Salutations to Her, Salutations to Her, Salutations to Her, Salutations again and again.
Yaa Devi Sarva-Bhutessu Bhraanti-Ruupenna Samsthitaa |
Namas-Tasyai Namas-Tasyai Namas-Tasyai Namo Namah ||
To that Devi Who in All Beings is Abiding in the Form of Delusion,
Salutations to Her, Salutations to Her, Salutations to Her, Salutations again and again.
Indriyaannaam-Adhisstthaatrii Bhutaanaam Ca-Akhilessu |
Yaa Bhuutessu Satatam Tasyai Vyaapti-Devyai Namo Namah ||
(Salutations) To that Devi Who Governs the Faculty of Senses of Beings in All the Worlds,
Salutations to Her Who is the Devi Who Always Pervades all Beings.
Citi-Ruupenna Yaa Krtsnam-Etad-Vyaapya Sthitaa Jagat |
Namas-Tasyai Namas-Tasyai Namas-Tasyai Namo Namah ||
(Salutations to Her) Who in the Form of Consciousness Pervades This Universe and Abides in It,
Salutations to Her, Salutations to Her, Salutations to Her, Salutations again and again.
