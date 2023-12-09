Overblog
Tum Ek Goorakh Dhanda Ho - Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan - OSA Official HD Video

9 Décembre 2023 , Rédigé par Sudarshan Publié dans #Musique, #Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, #Pakistan, #Qawwali, #Soufisme, #Islam, #Imran Khan

Trois célébrités réunies au même endroit pour ce fabuleux qallawi !

Le musicien pakistanais  Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, l'acteur indien Amaitab Bachchan (à gauche sur la capture d'écran ci-dessous)  et l'homme politique et champion de cricket pakistanais Imran Khan (à droite, avec la chemise blanche et la cravate) !

Tum Ek Goorakh Dhanda Ho

 

Paroles

 

Kabhi Yahan Tumhein Dhoondha Kabhi Wahan Pohncha
Sometimes I searched for you here and sometimes I went there

Tumhari Deed Ki Khatir Kahan Kahan Puhancha
To get a glimpse of you, I traveled everywhere

Ghareeb Mit Gaye Pamaal Ho Gaye Lekin
Poor people were erased and vanished but

Kissi Talak Na Tera Aaj Tak Nishan Puhancha
No one got any lead, trace, or sign of you

Ho Bhi Nahin Aur Har Jaa Ho
You are not present yet you are everywherе

Tum Ek Gorakh Dhandha Ho
You are one tricky puzzle

Har Zarrе Mein Kis Shaan Se Tu Jalwa Numa Hai
In every atom speck with what splendor, you are present

Hairan Hai Magar Akal Ke Kaisa Hai Tu Kya Hai
Shocked at the intellect of what you look like and what you are

Tujhe Der-o-haram Mein Mainay Dhoonda Tu Nahin Milta
I searched for you in temples and mosques, but I could not find you

Lekin Tashreef Farman Tuj Ko Apne Dil Me Dekha Hai
But I found you residing in my heart

Tum Ek Gorakh Dhanda Ho
You are one tricky puzzle

Harm O Dehr Mein Hai Jalwa-e-purfan Tera
You are visible at places of worship

Do Gharon Ka Hai Charagh Purkh-e-raushan Tera
Your light is resplendent in these two places

Jab Bajuz Tere Koi Doosra Maujood Nahin
When there is no one present except you

Phir Samajh Mein Nahin Aata Tera Parda Karna
Then I cannot understand why you veil yourself?

Tum Ek Gorakh Dhanda Ho

Jo Ulfat Mein Tumhari Kho Gaya Hai
He who is lost in your love

Ussi Khoay Huay Ko Kuch Mila Hai
Only that lost person has found something

Na Buth khanay Na Kaabay Mein Mila Hai
Could not be found in a temple or the Kaaba

Magar Tootay Huay Dil Mein Mila Hai
But you are found in a broken heart

Adam Ban Kar Kahin Tu Chup Gaya Hai
After making man, you hid somewhere

Kahin Tu Hasst Ban Kar Aa Gaya Hai
Somewhere you appear as an existence

Nahi hay tu toh phir inkar kaisa?
If you are not, then why deny?

Nafi Bhi Tere Honay Ka Pata Hai
Not being is the distinguishing characteristic of your existence

Mein Jiss To Keh Raha Hoon Apni Hasti
The one I call my Existence

Agar Woh Tu Nahin To Aur Kya Hai
If that isn’t you, then what else is it?

Nahin Aaya Khayalon Mein Agar Tu
If you did not come into my thoughts

To Phir Mein Kaisay Samjha Tu Khuda Hai
Then how am I supposed to understand that you are God?

Tum Ek Gorakh Dhanda Ho
You are one tricky business

Hairan Hoon Iss Baat Pe Tum Kaun Ho Kya Ho
I am surprised astonished on point who you are, what you are

Haat Aao To Buut, Haath Naa Aao To Khuda Ho
If grasped then an Idol, but if you can't be grasped then you are God

Aqal Mein Jo Ghir Gaya, La-intaha Kyonkar Hua
How did the one who is surrounded by wisdom become everlasting?

Jo Samajh Mein Aa Gaya, Phir Khuda Kyun kar Hua
The one who is understood, how can that be God?

Falsafi Ko Behas Ke Andar Khuda Milta Nahin
In an argument, the Philosopher can't find God

Dor Ko Suljha Raha Hai Aur Sira Milta Nahin
He is trying to untangle the cord but cannot find the top

Chuptay Nahin Ho Saamne Aatay Nahin Ho Tum
You don’t hide, you don’t reveal show yourself

Jalwa Dikha Ke Jalwa Dikhatay Nahin Ho Tum
You show charisma, divine power but don't reveal yourself

Dehr-o-haram Ke Jhagray Mitatay Nahin Ho Tum
You don’t end/erase the fights of the manner of worship

Jo Asal Baat Hai Woh Batate Nahin Ho Tum
What the real truth is, you don't reveal it

Hairan Hoon Mere Dil Mein Samaaye Ho Kis Tarha
I am surprised how you managed to enter and accommodate in my heart

Halanke Do Jahan Mein Samaatay Nahin Ho Tum
When two worlds cannot accommodate you

Yeh Maabad-o-haram Ye Kaleesa-o-dehr Kyon
You are in the houses of worship religious places

Harjaai Ho Jabhi To Batatay Nahin Ho Tum
You are faithless for not showing your countenance

Tum Ek Gorakh Dhanda Ho

Dil Pe Hairat Ne Ajab Rang Jama Rakha Hai
On my heart puzzle has taken possession with strange color

Ek Uljhi Hui Tasweer Bana Rakha Hai
It has drawn a confusing picture

Kuch Samajh Mein Nahin Aata Ke Ye Chakr Kya Hai
I can't understand what this is all about

Rooh Ko Jism Ke Pinjray Ka Bana Kar Kaidi
You made the soul. the prisoner in the cage of the body

Uss Pe Phir Maut Ka Pehra Bhi Bitha Rakha Hai
On that, you also put the guard of death on it

De Ke Tadbeer Kay Panchi Ko Uraanein Tum Ne Tam-e-takdeer Mein Har Simt Bicha Rakha Hai
You allow the bird of contrivance to fly but you have spread the net of fate everywhere

Kar Ke Araaishein Konain Ki Barson Tum Ne Khatam Karne Ka Bhi Mansooba Bana Rakha Hai
For years, you adorned the world and yet you have made the plan of destruction of it

Lamaqani Ka Baharhal Hai Daawa Bhi Tumhein Nahme Aqrab Ka Bhi Paigham Suna Rakha Hai
Though it’s said that you are homeless, still preached about home, kith, and kin

Yeh Burai, Woh Bhalai, Yeh Jahanum, Woh Bahisht
This is bad, That is good, This is hell, That is Heaven

Iss Ulat Phel Mein Farmao To Kya Rakha Hai
Please tell the purpose: What is in all this complexity

Jurm Adam Ne Kiya, Aur Saza Beton Ko
Adam the first human committed crime and you punish his sons

Khel Kya Tum Ne Azal Se Ye Racha Rakha Hai
Since the beginning of time, what is this game you have created and playing

Adal-o-insaaf Ka Mayyar Bhi Kya Rakha Hai
Oh and the standard of your justice how beautiful is it

De Ke Insaan Ko Duniya Mein Khalafat Apni
Giving the power of authority to humans

Ek Tamasha Sa Zamanay Mein Bana Rakha Hai
You have made the age into a spectacle

Apni Pehchan Ki Khatir Hai Banaya Sab Ko
For your own recognition, you created all

Sab Ki Nazron Se Magar Khud Ko Chupa Rakha Hai
But you hid yourself from the sight of everyone

Tum Ek Gorakh Dhanda Ho
You are one tricky puzzle

Nit Naye Naqsh Banatay Ho Mita Dete Ho
Every day you draw a new picture and you erase it

Jaane Kis Jurm-e-tamana Ki Saza Dete Ho
I don’t know for which crime or desire you punish us

Kabhi Kankar Ko Bana Dete Ho Heeray Ki Kani
Sometimes you turn a pebble into a diamond

Kabhi Heeron Ko Bhi Mitti Mein Mila Dete Ho
Sometimes you mix diamonds into dust

Zindagi Kitnay Hi Murdon Ko Ata Ki Jiss Ne
The one who gave life to many of the dead

Woh Maseeha Bhi Saleebon Pe Saja Dete Ho
You put that Messiah on a crucifix

Khwahish-e-deed Jo Kar Baithe Sar-e-toor Koi
The one that longed to have your sight on the Mount Sinai

Toor Hi Bark-e-tajalli Se Jala Dete Ho
With the lighting of manifestation, you reduced the mount to ashes

Naar-e-namrood Mein Dalwatay Hu Khud Apna Khaleel
You throw your beautiful Abraham into Nimruds Fire

Khud Hi Phir Naar Ko Gulzaar Bana Dete Ho
Then you turned that fire into flowers yourself

Chahe Kina Mein Phainko Kabhi Mahe In Aan
Sometimes you throw a Canaanite into the well of Canaanites

Noor Yakuub Ki Aankhon Ka Bujha Dete Ho
You turned off the light in Jacob's eyes

Becho Yusuf Ko Kabhi Misr Ke Baazaaron Mein
Joseph was sold in the markets of Egypt

Akhir-e-kaar Shah-e-misr Bana Dete Ho
And then in the end you make him the king of Egypt

Jazb-o-masti Ki Jo Manzil Pe Puhanchta Hai Koi
When someone reaches the Destination of Higher Spirituality

Baith Kar Dil Mein An-al-haq Ki Sada Dete Ho
You make him voice, "I am the Truth"

Khud Hi Lagwatay Ho Phir Kufr Ke Fatway Uss Par
Then you make the verdicts of infidelity against him

Khud Hi Mansoor Ko Sooli Pe Charha Dete Ho
Then you yourself send Mansoor to the crucifix

Apni Hasti Bhi Woh Ik Roz Ganwa Baithta Hai
One day he too loses his life

Apne Darshan Ki Lagan Jis Ko Laga Dete Ho
The one whom you give the desire to see your sight

Koi Raanjha Jo Kabhi Khoj Mein Nilklay Tumkar
If a Romeo travels in your search

Tum Ussay Jhang Ke Bele Mein Rula Deta Ho
You tie him up in a creeper of conflict

Justajoo Le Ke Tumhari Jo Chale Kais Koi
By your desire taking an expectation of you if someone begins his journey

Uss Ko Majnoon Kissi Laila Ka Bana Dete Ho
You turn him into a Majnoo for Laila

Jot Sassi Ke Agar Mann Mein Tumhari Jaagay
If love for you awakens in the heart of Sassi

Tum Usse Tapte Huay Thal Mein Jala Dete Ho
You scorch her in a burning desert

Sohni Gar Tum Ko Mahiwal Tasawwur Kar Le
If Sohni imagined you as her Mahinval

Uss Ko Biphri Hui Lehron Mein Baha Dete Ho
You drowned her into the raging currents

Khud Jo Chaaho To Sar-e-arsh Bula Kar Mehboob
You do as you wish by summoning to the Heaven

Ek Hi Raat Mein Mi'raaj Kara Dete Ho
And in a single night, you make the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) ascend to Heaven

Tum Ek Gorakh Dhanda Ho
You are one tricky business

Aap Hi Apna Parda Ho
You are your own veil

Tum Ek Gorakh Dhandha Ho

Jo Kehta Hoon Maana, Tumhein Lagta Hai Bura Sa
I accept that what I am going to say, you might not like a little bit

Phir Bhi Hai Mujhe Tum Se Baharhaal Gila Sa
But still, I have a complaint to make

Chup Chaap Rahe Dekthe Tum Arsh-e-bareen Par
You sat quietly on your throne while watching

Tapte Huay Karbal Mein Muhammad Ka Nawasa
While Muhammad’s grandson was in the scorching desert of Karbala

Khud Teen Dinon Se Wo Agarche Tha Piyasa
Though he was thirsty for three days

Kis Tarhe Pilata Tha Lahoo Apna Wafa Ko
How he was giving blood for his loyalists

Dushman To Bahar Taur Thay Dushman Magar, Afsos
His enemies were after all enemies but it is sad

Tum Ne Bhi Faraham Na Kiya Paani Zara Sa
You did not provide him with a little water

Har Zulm Ki Taufeeq Hai Zalim Ki Wirasat
Each favor of oppression is the oppressor’s inheritance

Mazloom Ke Hissay Mein Tassali Na Dilasa
But the oppressed is neither consoled nor comforted

Kal Taaj Saja Dekha Tha Jiss Shakhs Ke Sar Par
Yesterday he who had a crown on his head

Hai Aaj Ussi Shakhs Ke Hathon Mein Hikasa
Today I see him with a begging bowl

Yeh Kya Hai Agar Poochoon To Kehte Ho Jawaban
If I ask you what is this, your answer is

Iss Raaz Se Ho Sakta Nahin Koi Shanasa
That no one can get acquainted with this secret

Tum Ek Gorakh Dhanda Ho

Hairat Ki Ek Duniya Ho
You are a world of astonishment

Har Ek Jaa Pe Ho Lekin Pata Nahin Maaloom
You are omnipresent but I don't know where

Tumhara Naam Suna Hai Nishaan Nahin Maaloom
I have heard your name, but I do not know your exact location

Tum Ek Gorakh Dhanda Ho
You are one tricky business

Dil Se Arman Jo Nikal Jaaye To Jugnoon Ho Jaye
Once the hearts wish is fulfilled it glows

Aur Aankhon Mein Simat Aaye To Aansoo Ho Jaye
When the eyes are gratified, they are full of tears

Japeya Huu Ka Jo Be Huu Kare Huu Mein Kho Kar
When a person is lost in a spiritual love

Uss Ko Sultaniyan Mil Jayen Wo Ba Huu Jo Jaye
He becomes a Sultan/King or like Bahu (the poet)

Baal Beeka Na Kissi Ka Ho Churri Ke Neeche
Not even a hair is damaged when comes under a dagger

Halk-e-asghar Mein Kabhi Teer Tarazoo Ho Jaye
But the arrow in an infant’s throat becomes the scale of justice

Tum Ek Gorakh Dhanda Ho

Kiss Kadar Be-niyaz Ho Tum Bhi
How carefree you are

Daastaan-e-daraaz Ho Tum Bhi
You are one long story

Tum Ek Gorakh Dhanda Ho

Ni Re Sa Sa Re Ni Re Ma Sa Ni

Tum Ek Gorakh Dhanda Ho

Aah-e-tehkeek Mein Har Gam Pe Uljhan Dekhoon
Inquiring about you causes confusion at every place

Wohi Haalat-o-khayalat Mein An Ban Dekhoon
I see discord between the ideas, thinking and circumstances

Ban Ke Reh Jaata Hoon Tasweer Pareshani Ki
I am left a picture of distress, trouble

Ghaur Se Jab Bhi Kabhi Duniya Ka Darpan Dekhoon
Whenever I carefully examine the world

Ek Hi Khaak Pe Fitrat Ke Tazaadat Itnay
I see so many contradictions in a single glance

Kitnay Hisson Mein Bata Ek Hi Aangan Dekhoon
I see one place divided into so many parts

Kahin Zehmat Ki Sulagti Hui Patjhar Ka Sama
Somewhere I see the smoke of hardship

Kahin Rehmat Ke Baraste Huay Sawan Dekhoon
Somewhere I see the showers of blessing, raining of blessings

Kahin Phunkaarte Darya, Kahin Khamosh Pahaar
Somewhere I see hissing rivers and somewhere silent mountains

Kahin Jungle, Kahin Sehra, Kahin Gulshan Dekhoon
Somewhere I see a jungle, somewhere desert, somewhere garden

Khun Rulata Hai Yeh Takseem Ka Andaaz Mujhe
Why does the division of these things make me cry?

Koi Dhanwaan Yehan Par Koi Nirdhan Dekhoon
I see someone is rich here and someone is poor there

Din Ke Haathon Mein Faqat Ek Sulagta Sooraj
I see only one Sun Shining in a day’s share

Raat Ki Maang Sitaron Se Muzzayyan Dekhoon
While the night is bedecked with millions of stars

Kahin Murjhaaye Huay Phool Hain Sacchai Ke
Somewhere I see withered dying flowers of truth

Aur Kahin Jhoot Ke Kaanton Pe Bhi Joban Dekhoon
And somewhere I see the thorns of lies blooming

Shams Ki Kaal Kahin Khichti Nazar Aati Hai
Somewhere I see Shamas skinned alive

Kahin Sarmad Ki Uttarti Hui Gardan Dekhoon
Somewhere I see sarmads head severed

Raat Kya Shai Hai Saweera Kya Hai
What is night? What is morning?

Yeh Ujala Yeh Andhera Kya Hai
What is light? What is darkness?

Mein Bhi Nayib Hun Tumhara Akhir
After all, I am also your deputy

Kyon Yeh Kehte Ho Ke Tera Kya Hai
Then why you say what is yours

Tum Ek Gorakh Dhanda Ho

Dekhne Wala Tujhe Kya Dekhta
The one who sees you what he would see of you?

Tu Nai Har Har Rang Se Parda Kiya
You veiled yourself from every color

Tum Ek Gorakh Dhanda Ho

Masjid Mandir
Mosques, Temples

Masjid, Mandir, Yeh Maikhane
Mosques, temples, and taverns

Koi Yeh Maane, Koi Woh Maane
Some believe in this, some believe in that

Masjid, Mandir, Yeh Maikhane
Mosques temples and taverns

Koi Yeh Maane, Koi Woh Maane
Some believe in this, some believe in that

Sab Tere Hain Jaana Kasahanay
All are your abodes dear

Koi Yeh Maane, Koi Woh Maane
Some believe in this and some believe in that

Ek Honay Ka Tere Kaayil Hai
We are witness of your oneness

Inkaar Pe Koi Maayil Hai
Someone leans towards negation

Asleeyat Lekin Tu Jaane
But you know the truth

Koi Yeh Maanay Koi Woh Maane
Some believe in this and some believe in that

Ek Khalk Mein Shamil Karta Hai
One person includes a God infused with the creation

Ek Sab Se Akela Rehta Hai
One keeps the true God apart from the rest (Islamic Monotheism)

Hain Dono Teray Mastaanay
Both are your devotees

Koi Yeh Maanay Koi Woh Maane
Some believe in this and some believe in that

Sab Hain Jab Aashiq Tumhare Naam Ke
When everyone is lover of your name

Kyon Yeh Jhagre Hain Raheem-o-raam Ke
Then why are these fights on Rahim or Ram

Tum Ek Gorakh Dhanda Ho

Dehr Mein Tu, Haram Mein Tu
You are in the temple, you are in masjid-al-haram

Arsh Pe Tu, Zameen Pe Tu
On the throne, and you are in the sky

Jiss Ki Puhanch Jahan Talak
However far ones reach

Uss Ke Liye Wahin Pe Tu
You are there for him

Tum Ek Gorakh Dhanda Ho

Har Ek Rang Mein Yakta Ho
You are unique in every color

Tum Ek Gorakh Dhandha Ho

Markaz-e-justajoo, Alam-e-rang-o-boo
You are the center of our quest, the world of color and scent

Dam Badam Jalwagar Tu Hi Tu Chaar Soo
You manifest all the time you are omnipresent

Hoo Ke Mahol Mein, Kuch Nahin Fi-la-hoo
In Bahus surrounds there is only you

Tum Buhat Dil Ruba, Tum Buhat Khubaroo
You are the beloved, very beautiful handsome

Aarsh Ki Azmatein, Farsh Ki Abroo
Glory of the sky, beauty of earth

Tum Ho Konain Ka, Hasil-e-arzoo
You are the gain of longings of the two worlds

Aankh Ne Kar Liya Aansoo-on Se Wazoo
The eyes perform ablution with the tears

Ab To Kar Do Ata Deed Ka Ek Sudoo
Now give us a flask of your manifestation

Aao Parde Se Tum Aankh Ke Rubaroo
Come out of the veil before me

Chund Lamhe Milan, Do Ghari Guftagoo
For a short meeting and a conversation

Naaz Jabta Phiray, Jabaja Koo-ba-koo
Naaz will tell his beads place to place street to street

Wahda-hoo Wahda-hoo La-shareek-a-la-hoo
He has no partner he is one

Allah Hoo Allah Hoo
God is, God Is

 

Source: https://genius.com/Nusrat-fateh-ali-khan-tum-ek-gorakh-dhanda-ho-lyrics

