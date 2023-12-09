Tum Ek Goorakh Dhanda Ho - Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan - OSA Official HD Video
Trois célébrités réunies au même endroit pour ce fabuleux qallawi !
Le musicien pakistanais Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, l'acteur indien Amaitab Bachchan (à gauche sur la capture d'écran ci-dessous) et l'homme politique et champion de cricket pakistanais Imran Khan (à droite, avec la chemise blanche et la cravate) !
Tum Ek Goorakh Dhanda Ho
Paroles
Kabhi Yahan Tumhein Dhoondha Kabhi Wahan Pohncha
Sometimes I searched for you here and sometimes I went there
Tumhari Deed Ki Khatir Kahan Kahan Puhancha
To get a glimpse of you, I traveled everywhere
Ghareeb Mit Gaye Pamaal Ho Gaye Lekin
Poor people were erased and vanished but
Kissi Talak Na Tera Aaj Tak Nishan Puhancha
No one got any lead, trace, or sign of you
Ho Bhi Nahin Aur Har Jaa Ho
You are not present yet you are everywherе
Tum Ek Gorakh Dhandha Ho
You are one tricky puzzle
Har Zarrе Mein Kis Shaan Se Tu Jalwa Numa Hai
In every atom speck with what splendor, you are present
Hairan Hai Magar Akal Ke Kaisa Hai Tu Kya Hai
Shocked at the intellect of what you look like and what you are
Tujhe Der-o-haram Mein Mainay Dhoonda Tu Nahin Milta
I searched for you in temples and mosques, but I could not find you
Lekin Tashreef Farman Tuj Ko Apne Dil Me Dekha Hai
But I found you residing in my heart
Tum Ek Gorakh Dhanda Ho
You are one tricky puzzle
Harm O Dehr Mein Hai Jalwa-e-purfan Tera
You are visible at places of worship
Do Gharon Ka Hai Charagh Purkh-e-raushan Tera
Your light is resplendent in these two places
Jab Bajuz Tere Koi Doosra Maujood Nahin
When there is no one present except you
Phir Samajh Mein Nahin Aata Tera Parda Karna
Then I cannot understand why you veil yourself?
Tum Ek Gorakh Dhanda Ho
Jo Ulfat Mein Tumhari Kho Gaya Hai
He who is lost in your love
Ussi Khoay Huay Ko Kuch Mila Hai
Only that lost person has found something
Na Buth khanay Na Kaabay Mein Mila Hai
Could not be found in a temple or the Kaaba
Magar Tootay Huay Dil Mein Mila Hai
But you are found in a broken heart
Adam Ban Kar Kahin Tu Chup Gaya Hai
After making man, you hid somewhere
Kahin Tu Hasst Ban Kar Aa Gaya Hai
Somewhere you appear as an existence
Nahi hay tu toh phir inkar kaisa?
If you are not, then why deny?
Nafi Bhi Tere Honay Ka Pata Hai
Not being is the distinguishing characteristic of your existence
Mein Jiss To Keh Raha Hoon Apni Hasti
The one I call my Existence
Agar Woh Tu Nahin To Aur Kya Hai
If that isn’t you, then what else is it?
Nahin Aaya Khayalon Mein Agar Tu
If you did not come into my thoughts
To Phir Mein Kaisay Samjha Tu Khuda Hai
Then how am I supposed to understand that you are God?
Tum Ek Gorakh Dhanda Ho
You are one tricky business
Hairan Hoon Iss Baat Pe Tum Kaun Ho Kya Ho
I am surprised astonished on point who you are, what you are
Haat Aao To Buut, Haath Naa Aao To Khuda Ho
If grasped then an Idol, but if you can't be grasped then you are God
Aqal Mein Jo Ghir Gaya, La-intaha Kyonkar Hua
How did the one who is surrounded by wisdom become everlasting?
Jo Samajh Mein Aa Gaya, Phir Khuda Kyun kar Hua
The one who is understood, how can that be God?
Falsafi Ko Behas Ke Andar Khuda Milta Nahin
In an argument, the Philosopher can't find God
Dor Ko Suljha Raha Hai Aur Sira Milta Nahin
He is trying to untangle the cord but cannot find the top
Chuptay Nahin Ho Saamne Aatay Nahin Ho Tum
You don’t hide, you don’t reveal show yourself
Jalwa Dikha Ke Jalwa Dikhatay Nahin Ho Tum
You show charisma, divine power but don't reveal yourself
Dehr-o-haram Ke Jhagray Mitatay Nahin Ho Tum
You don’t end/erase the fights of the manner of worship
Jo Asal Baat Hai Woh Batate Nahin Ho Tum
What the real truth is, you don't reveal it
Hairan Hoon Mere Dil Mein Samaaye Ho Kis Tarha
I am surprised how you managed to enter and accommodate in my heart
Halanke Do Jahan Mein Samaatay Nahin Ho Tum
When two worlds cannot accommodate you
Yeh Maabad-o-haram Ye Kaleesa-o-dehr Kyon
You are in the houses of worship religious places
Harjaai Ho Jabhi To Batatay Nahin Ho Tum
You are faithless for not showing your countenance
Tum Ek Gorakh Dhanda Ho
Dil Pe Hairat Ne Ajab Rang Jama Rakha Hai
On my heart puzzle has taken possession with strange color
Ek Uljhi Hui Tasweer Bana Rakha Hai
It has drawn a confusing picture
Kuch Samajh Mein Nahin Aata Ke Ye Chakr Kya Hai
I can't understand what this is all about
Rooh Ko Jism Ke Pinjray Ka Bana Kar Kaidi
You made the soul. the prisoner in the cage of the body
Uss Pe Phir Maut Ka Pehra Bhi Bitha Rakha Hai
On that, you also put the guard of death on it
De Ke Tadbeer Kay Panchi Ko Uraanein Tum Ne Tam-e-takdeer Mein Har Simt Bicha Rakha Hai
You allow the bird of contrivance to fly but you have spread the net of fate everywhere
Kar Ke Araaishein Konain Ki Barson Tum Ne Khatam Karne Ka Bhi Mansooba Bana Rakha Hai
For years, you adorned the world and yet you have made the plan of destruction of it
Lamaqani Ka Baharhal Hai Daawa Bhi Tumhein Nahme Aqrab Ka Bhi Paigham Suna Rakha Hai
Though it’s said that you are homeless, still preached about home, kith, and kin
Yeh Burai, Woh Bhalai, Yeh Jahanum, Woh Bahisht
This is bad, That is good, This is hell, That is Heaven
Iss Ulat Phel Mein Farmao To Kya Rakha Hai
Please tell the purpose: What is in all this complexity
Jurm Adam Ne Kiya, Aur Saza Beton Ko
Adam the first human committed crime and you punish his sons
Khel Kya Tum Ne Azal Se Ye Racha Rakha Hai
Since the beginning of time, what is this game you have created and playing
Adal-o-insaaf Ka Mayyar Bhi Kya Rakha Hai
Oh and the standard of your justice how beautiful is it
De Ke Insaan Ko Duniya Mein Khalafat Apni
Giving the power of authority to humans
Ek Tamasha Sa Zamanay Mein Bana Rakha Hai
You have made the age into a spectacle
Apni Pehchan Ki Khatir Hai Banaya Sab Ko
For your own recognition, you created all
Sab Ki Nazron Se Magar Khud Ko Chupa Rakha Hai
But you hid yourself from the sight of everyone
Tum Ek Gorakh Dhanda Ho
You are one tricky puzzle
Nit Naye Naqsh Banatay Ho Mita Dete Ho
Every day you draw a new picture and you erase it
Jaane Kis Jurm-e-tamana Ki Saza Dete Ho
I don’t know for which crime or desire you punish us
Kabhi Kankar Ko Bana Dete Ho Heeray Ki Kani
Sometimes you turn a pebble into a diamond
Kabhi Heeron Ko Bhi Mitti Mein Mila Dete Ho
Sometimes you mix diamonds into dust
Zindagi Kitnay Hi Murdon Ko Ata Ki Jiss Ne
The one who gave life to many of the dead
Woh Maseeha Bhi Saleebon Pe Saja Dete Ho
You put that Messiah on a crucifix
Khwahish-e-deed Jo Kar Baithe Sar-e-toor Koi
The one that longed to have your sight on the Mount Sinai
Toor Hi Bark-e-tajalli Se Jala Dete Ho
With the lighting of manifestation, you reduced the mount to ashes
Naar-e-namrood Mein Dalwatay Hu Khud Apna Khaleel
You throw your beautiful Abraham into Nimruds Fire
Khud Hi Phir Naar Ko Gulzaar Bana Dete Ho
Then you turned that fire into flowers yourself
Chahe Kina Mein Phainko Kabhi Mahe In Aan
Sometimes you throw a Canaanite into the well of Canaanites
Noor Yakuub Ki Aankhon Ka Bujha Dete Ho
You turned off the light in Jacob's eyes
Becho Yusuf Ko Kabhi Misr Ke Baazaaron Mein
Joseph was sold in the markets of Egypt
Akhir-e-kaar Shah-e-misr Bana Dete Ho
And then in the end you make him the king of Egypt
Jazb-o-masti Ki Jo Manzil Pe Puhanchta Hai Koi
When someone reaches the Destination of Higher Spirituality
Baith Kar Dil Mein An-al-haq Ki Sada Dete Ho
You make him voice, "I am the Truth"
Khud Hi Lagwatay Ho Phir Kufr Ke Fatway Uss Par
Then you make the verdicts of infidelity against him
Khud Hi Mansoor Ko Sooli Pe Charha Dete Ho
Then you yourself send Mansoor to the crucifix
Apni Hasti Bhi Woh Ik Roz Ganwa Baithta Hai
One day he too loses his life
Apne Darshan Ki Lagan Jis Ko Laga Dete Ho
The one whom you give the desire to see your sight
Koi Raanjha Jo Kabhi Khoj Mein Nilklay Tumkar
If a Romeo travels in your search
Tum Ussay Jhang Ke Bele Mein Rula Deta Ho
You tie him up in a creeper of conflict
Justajoo Le Ke Tumhari Jo Chale Kais Koi
By your desire taking an expectation of you if someone begins his journey
Uss Ko Majnoon Kissi Laila Ka Bana Dete Ho
You turn him into a Majnoo for Laila
Jot Sassi Ke Agar Mann Mein Tumhari Jaagay
If love for you awakens in the heart of Sassi
Tum Usse Tapte Huay Thal Mein Jala Dete Ho
You scorch her in a burning desert
Sohni Gar Tum Ko Mahiwal Tasawwur Kar Le
If Sohni imagined you as her Mahinval
Uss Ko Biphri Hui Lehron Mein Baha Dete Ho
You drowned her into the raging currents
Khud Jo Chaaho To Sar-e-arsh Bula Kar Mehboob
You do as you wish by summoning to the Heaven
Ek Hi Raat Mein Mi'raaj Kara Dete Ho
And in a single night, you make the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) ascend to Heaven
Tum Ek Gorakh Dhanda Ho
You are one tricky business
Aap Hi Apna Parda Ho
You are your own veil
Tum Ek Gorakh Dhandha Ho
Jo Kehta Hoon Maana, Tumhein Lagta Hai Bura Sa
I accept that what I am going to say, you might not like a little bit
Phir Bhi Hai Mujhe Tum Se Baharhaal Gila Sa
But still, I have a complaint to make
Chup Chaap Rahe Dekthe Tum Arsh-e-bareen Par
You sat quietly on your throne while watching
Tapte Huay Karbal Mein Muhammad Ka Nawasa
While Muhammad’s grandson was in the scorching desert of Karbala
Khud Teen Dinon Se Wo Agarche Tha Piyasa
Though he was thirsty for three days
Kis Tarhe Pilata Tha Lahoo Apna Wafa Ko
How he was giving blood for his loyalists
Dushman To Bahar Taur Thay Dushman Magar, Afsos
His enemies were after all enemies but it is sad
Tum Ne Bhi Faraham Na Kiya Paani Zara Sa
You did not provide him with a little water
Har Zulm Ki Taufeeq Hai Zalim Ki Wirasat
Each favor of oppression is the oppressor’s inheritance
Mazloom Ke Hissay Mein Tassali Na Dilasa
But the oppressed is neither consoled nor comforted
Kal Taaj Saja Dekha Tha Jiss Shakhs Ke Sar Par
Yesterday he who had a crown on his head
Hai Aaj Ussi Shakhs Ke Hathon Mein Hikasa
Today I see him with a begging bowl
Yeh Kya Hai Agar Poochoon To Kehte Ho Jawaban
If I ask you what is this, your answer is
Iss Raaz Se Ho Sakta Nahin Koi Shanasa
That no one can get acquainted with this secret
Tum Ek Gorakh Dhanda Ho
Hairat Ki Ek Duniya Ho
You are a world of astonishment
Har Ek Jaa Pe Ho Lekin Pata Nahin Maaloom
You are omnipresent but I don't know where
Tumhara Naam Suna Hai Nishaan Nahin Maaloom
I have heard your name, but I do not know your exact location
Tum Ek Gorakh Dhanda Ho
You are one tricky business
Dil Se Arman Jo Nikal Jaaye To Jugnoon Ho Jaye
Once the hearts wish is fulfilled it glows
Aur Aankhon Mein Simat Aaye To Aansoo Ho Jaye
When the eyes are gratified, they are full of tears
Japeya Huu Ka Jo Be Huu Kare Huu Mein Kho Kar
When a person is lost in a spiritual love
Uss Ko Sultaniyan Mil Jayen Wo Ba Huu Jo Jaye
He becomes a Sultan/King or like Bahu (the poet)
Baal Beeka Na Kissi Ka Ho Churri Ke Neeche
Not even a hair is damaged when comes under a dagger
Halk-e-asghar Mein Kabhi Teer Tarazoo Ho Jaye
But the arrow in an infant’s throat becomes the scale of justice
Tum Ek Gorakh Dhanda Ho
Kiss Kadar Be-niyaz Ho Tum Bhi
How carefree you are
Daastaan-e-daraaz Ho Tum Bhi
You are one long story
Tum Ek Gorakh Dhanda Ho
Ni Re Sa Sa Re Ni Re Ma Sa Ni
Tum Ek Gorakh Dhanda Ho
Aah-e-tehkeek Mein Har Gam Pe Uljhan Dekhoon
Inquiring about you causes confusion at every place
Wohi Haalat-o-khayalat Mein An Ban Dekhoon
I see discord between the ideas, thinking and circumstances
Ban Ke Reh Jaata Hoon Tasweer Pareshani Ki
I am left a picture of distress, trouble
Ghaur Se Jab Bhi Kabhi Duniya Ka Darpan Dekhoon
Whenever I carefully examine the world
Ek Hi Khaak Pe Fitrat Ke Tazaadat Itnay
I see so many contradictions in a single glance
Kitnay Hisson Mein Bata Ek Hi Aangan Dekhoon
I see one place divided into so many parts
Kahin Zehmat Ki Sulagti Hui Patjhar Ka Sama
Somewhere I see the smoke of hardship
Kahin Rehmat Ke Baraste Huay Sawan Dekhoon
Somewhere I see the showers of blessing, raining of blessings
Kahin Phunkaarte Darya, Kahin Khamosh Pahaar
Somewhere I see hissing rivers and somewhere silent mountains
Kahin Jungle, Kahin Sehra, Kahin Gulshan Dekhoon
Somewhere I see a jungle, somewhere desert, somewhere garden
Khun Rulata Hai Yeh Takseem Ka Andaaz Mujhe
Why does the division of these things make me cry?
Koi Dhanwaan Yehan Par Koi Nirdhan Dekhoon
I see someone is rich here and someone is poor there
Din Ke Haathon Mein Faqat Ek Sulagta Sooraj
I see only one Sun Shining in a day’s share
Raat Ki Maang Sitaron Se Muzzayyan Dekhoon
While the night is bedecked with millions of stars
Kahin Murjhaaye Huay Phool Hain Sacchai Ke
Somewhere I see withered dying flowers of truth
Aur Kahin Jhoot Ke Kaanton Pe Bhi Joban Dekhoon
And somewhere I see the thorns of lies blooming
Shams Ki Kaal Kahin Khichti Nazar Aati Hai
Somewhere I see Shamas skinned alive
Kahin Sarmad Ki Uttarti Hui Gardan Dekhoon
Somewhere I see sarmads head severed
Raat Kya Shai Hai Saweera Kya Hai
What is night? What is morning?
Yeh Ujala Yeh Andhera Kya Hai
What is light? What is darkness?
Mein Bhi Nayib Hun Tumhara Akhir
After all, I am also your deputy
Kyon Yeh Kehte Ho Ke Tera Kya Hai
Then why you say what is yours
Tum Ek Gorakh Dhanda Ho
Dekhne Wala Tujhe Kya Dekhta
The one who sees you what he would see of you?
Tu Nai Har Har Rang Se Parda Kiya
You veiled yourself from every color
Tum Ek Gorakh Dhanda Ho
Masjid Mandir
Mosques, Temples
Masjid, Mandir, Yeh Maikhane
Mosques, temples, and taverns
Koi Yeh Maane, Koi Woh Maane
Some believe in this, some believe in that
Masjid, Mandir, Yeh Maikhane
Mosques temples and taverns
Koi Yeh Maane, Koi Woh Maane
Some believe in this, some believe in that
Sab Tere Hain Jaana Kasahanay
All are your abodes dear
Koi Yeh Maane, Koi Woh Maane
Some believe in this and some believe in that
Ek Honay Ka Tere Kaayil Hai
We are witness of your oneness
Inkaar Pe Koi Maayil Hai
Someone leans towards negation
Asleeyat Lekin Tu Jaane
But you know the truth
Koi Yeh Maanay Koi Woh Maane
Some believe in this and some believe in that
Ek Khalk Mein Shamil Karta Hai
One person includes a God infused with the creation
Ek Sab Se Akela Rehta Hai
One keeps the true God apart from the rest (Islamic Monotheism)
Hain Dono Teray Mastaanay
Both are your devotees
Koi Yeh Maanay Koi Woh Maane
Some believe in this and some believe in that
Sab Hain Jab Aashiq Tumhare Naam Ke
When everyone is lover of your name
Kyon Yeh Jhagre Hain Raheem-o-raam Ke
Then why are these fights on Rahim or Ram
Tum Ek Gorakh Dhanda Ho
Dehr Mein Tu, Haram Mein Tu
You are in the temple, you are in masjid-al-haram
Arsh Pe Tu, Zameen Pe Tu
On the throne, and you are in the sky
Jiss Ki Puhanch Jahan Talak
However far ones reach
Uss Ke Liye Wahin Pe Tu
You are there for him
Tum Ek Gorakh Dhanda Ho
Har Ek Rang Mein Yakta Ho
You are unique in every color
Tum Ek Gorakh Dhandha Ho
Markaz-e-justajoo, Alam-e-rang-o-boo
You are the center of our quest, the world of color and scent
Dam Badam Jalwagar Tu Hi Tu Chaar Soo
You manifest all the time you are omnipresent
Hoo Ke Mahol Mein, Kuch Nahin Fi-la-hoo
In Bahus surrounds there is only you
Tum Buhat Dil Ruba, Tum Buhat Khubaroo
You are the beloved, very beautiful handsome
Aarsh Ki Azmatein, Farsh Ki Abroo
Glory of the sky, beauty of earth
Tum Ho Konain Ka, Hasil-e-arzoo
You are the gain of longings of the two worlds
Aankh Ne Kar Liya Aansoo-on Se Wazoo
The eyes perform ablution with the tears
Ab To Kar Do Ata Deed Ka Ek Sudoo
Now give us a flask of your manifestation
Aao Parde Se Tum Aankh Ke Rubaroo
Come out of the veil before me
Chund Lamhe Milan, Do Ghari Guftagoo
For a short meeting and a conversation
Naaz Jabta Phiray, Jabaja Koo-ba-koo
Naaz will tell his beads place to place street to street
Wahda-hoo Wahda-hoo La-shareek-a-la-hoo
He has no partner he is one
Allah Hoo Allah Hoo
God is, God Is
