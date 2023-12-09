Tum Ek Goorakh Dhanda Ho - Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan - OSA Official HD Video

Tum Ek Goorakh Dhanda Ho

Paroles

Kabhi Yahan Tumhein Dhoondha Kabhi Wahan Pohncha

Sometimes I searched for you here and sometimes I went there



Tumhari Deed Ki Khatir Kahan Kahan Puhancha

To get a glimpse of you, I traveled everywhere



Ghareeb Mit Gaye Pamaal Ho Gaye Lekin

Poor people were erased and vanished but



Kissi Talak Na Tera Aaj Tak Nishan Puhancha

No one got any lead, trace, or sign of you



Ho Bhi Nahin Aur Har Jaa Ho

You are not present yet you are everywherе



Tum Ek Gorakh Dhandha Ho

You are one tricky puzzle



Har Zarrе Mein Kis Shaan Se Tu Jalwa Numa Hai

In every atom speck with what splendor, you are present



Hairan Hai Magar Akal Ke Kaisa Hai Tu Kya Hai

Shocked at the intellect of what you look like and what you are



Tujhe Der-o-haram Mein Mainay Dhoonda Tu Nahin Milta

I searched for you in temples and mosques, but I could not find you

Lekin Tashreef Farman Tuj Ko Apne Dil Me Dekha Hai

But I found you residing in my heart



Tum Ek Gorakh Dhanda Ho

You are one tricky puzzle



Harm O Dehr Mein Hai Jalwa-e-purfan Tera

You are visible at places of worship



Do Gharon Ka Hai Charagh Purkh-e-raushan Tera

Your light is resplendent in these two places



Jab Bajuz Tere Koi Doosra Maujood Nahin

When there is no one present except you



Phir Samajh Mein Nahin Aata Tera Parda Karna

Then I cannot understand why you veil yourself?



Tum Ek Gorakh Dhanda Ho



Jo Ulfat Mein Tumhari Kho Gaya Hai

He who is lost in your love



Ussi Khoay Huay Ko Kuch Mila Hai

Only that lost person has found something

Na Buth khanay Na Kaabay Mein Mila Hai

Could not be found in a temple or the Kaaba



Magar Tootay Huay Dil Mein Mila Hai

But you are found in a broken heart



Adam Ban Kar Kahin Tu Chup Gaya Hai

After making man, you hid somewhere



Kahin Tu Hasst Ban Kar Aa Gaya Hai

Somewhere you appear as an existence



Nahi hay tu toh phir inkar kaisa?

If you are not, then why deny?



Nafi Bhi Tere Honay Ka Pata Hai

Not being is the distinguishing characteristic of your existence



Mein Jiss To Keh Raha Hoon Apni Hasti

The one I call my Existence



Agar Woh Tu Nahin To Aur Kya Hai

If that isn’t you, then what else is it?



Nahin Aaya Khayalon Mein Agar Tu

If you did not come into my thoughts

To Phir Mein Kaisay Samjha Tu Khuda Hai

Then how am I supposed to understand that you are God?



Tum Ek Gorakh Dhanda Ho

You are one tricky business



Hairan Hoon Iss Baat Pe Tum Kaun Ho Kya Ho

I am surprised astonished on point who you are, what you are



Haat Aao To Buut, Haath Naa Aao To Khuda Ho

If grasped then an Idol, but if you can't be grasped then you are God



Aqal Mein Jo Ghir Gaya, La-intaha Kyonkar Hua

How did the one who is surrounded by wisdom become everlasting?



Jo Samajh Mein Aa Gaya, Phir Khuda Kyun kar Hua

The one who is understood, how can that be God?



Falsafi Ko Behas Ke Andar Khuda Milta Nahin

In an argument, the Philosopher can't find God



Dor Ko Suljha Raha Hai Aur Sira Milta Nahin

He is trying to untangle the cord but cannot find the top



Chuptay Nahin Ho Saamne Aatay Nahin Ho Tum

You don’t hide, you don’t reveal show yourself



Jalwa Dikha Ke Jalwa Dikhatay Nahin Ho Tum

You show charisma, divine power but don't reveal yourself



Dehr-o-haram Ke Jhagray Mitatay Nahin Ho Tum

You don’t end/erase the fights of the manner of worship



Jo Asal Baat Hai Woh Batate Nahin Ho Tum

What the real truth is, you don't reveal it



Hairan Hoon Mere Dil Mein Samaaye Ho Kis Tarha

I am surprised how you managed to enter and accommodate in my heart



Halanke Do Jahan Mein Samaatay Nahin Ho Tum

When two worlds cannot accommodate you



Yeh Maabad-o-haram Ye Kaleesa-o-dehr Kyon

You are in the houses of worship religious places



Harjaai Ho Jabhi To Batatay Nahin Ho Tum

You are faithless for not showing your countenance



Tum Ek Gorakh Dhanda Ho



Dil Pe Hairat Ne Ajab Rang Jama Rakha Hai

On my heart puzzle has taken possession with strange color



Ek Uljhi Hui Tasweer Bana Rakha Hai

It has drawn a confusing picture



Kuch Samajh Mein Nahin Aata Ke Ye Chakr Kya Hai

I can't understand what this is all about



Rooh Ko Jism Ke Pinjray Ka Bana Kar Kaidi

You made the soul. the prisoner in the cage of the body



Uss Pe Phir Maut Ka Pehra Bhi Bitha Rakha Hai

On that, you also put the guard of death on it



De Ke Tadbeer Kay Panchi Ko Uraanein Tum Ne Tam-e-takdeer Mein Har Simt Bicha Rakha Hai

You allow the bird of contrivance to fly but you have spread the net of fate everywhere



Kar Ke Araaishein Konain Ki Barson Tum Ne Khatam Karne Ka Bhi Mansooba Bana Rakha Hai

For years, you adorned the world and yet you have made the plan of destruction of it



Lamaqani Ka Baharhal Hai Daawa Bhi Tumhein Nahme Aqrab Ka Bhi Paigham Suna Rakha Hai

Though it’s said that you are homeless, still preached about home, kith, and kin



Yeh Burai, Woh Bhalai, Yeh Jahanum, Woh Bahisht

This is bad, That is good, This is hell, That is Heaven



Iss Ulat Phel Mein Farmao To Kya Rakha Hai

Please tell the purpose: What is in all this complexity



Jurm Adam Ne Kiya, Aur Saza Beton Ko

Adam the first human committed crime and you punish his sons



Khel Kya Tum Ne Azal Se Ye Racha Rakha Hai

Since the beginning of time, what is this game you have created and playing



Adal-o-insaaf Ka Mayyar Bhi Kya Rakha Hai

Oh and the standard of your justice how beautiful is it



De Ke Insaan Ko Duniya Mein Khalafat Apni

Giving the power of authority to humans



Ek Tamasha Sa Zamanay Mein Bana Rakha Hai

You have made the age into a spectacle



Apni Pehchan Ki Khatir Hai Banaya Sab Ko

For your own recognition, you created all



Sab Ki Nazron Se Magar Khud Ko Chupa Rakha Hai

But you hid yourself from the sight of everyone



Tum Ek Gorakh Dhanda Ho

You are one tricky puzzle



Nit Naye Naqsh Banatay Ho Mita Dete Ho

Every day you draw a new picture and you erase it



Jaane Kis Jurm-e-tamana Ki Saza Dete Ho

I don’t know for which crime or desire you punish us



Kabhi Kankar Ko Bana Dete Ho Heeray Ki Kani

Sometimes you turn a pebble into a diamond



Kabhi Heeron Ko Bhi Mitti Mein Mila Dete Ho

Sometimes you mix diamonds into dust



Zindagi Kitnay Hi Murdon Ko Ata Ki Jiss Ne

The one who gave life to many of the dead



Woh Maseeha Bhi Saleebon Pe Saja Dete Ho

You put that Messiah on a crucifix



Khwahish-e-deed Jo Kar Baithe Sar-e-toor Koi

The one that longed to have your sight on the Mount Sinai



Toor Hi Bark-e-tajalli Se Jala Dete Ho

With the lighting of manifestation, you reduced the mount to ashes



Naar-e-namrood Mein Dalwatay Hu Khud Apna Khaleel

You throw your beautiful Abraham into Nimruds Fire



Khud Hi Phir Naar Ko Gulzaar Bana Dete Ho

Then you turned that fire into flowers yourself



Chahe Kina Mein Phainko Kabhi Mahe In Aan

Sometimes you throw a Canaanite into the well of Canaanites



Noor Yakuub Ki Aankhon Ka Bujha Dete Ho

You turned off the light in Jacob's eyes



Becho Yusuf Ko Kabhi Misr Ke Baazaaron Mein

Joseph was sold in the markets of Egypt



Akhir-e-kaar Shah-e-misr Bana Dete Ho

And then in the end you make him the king of Egypt



Jazb-o-masti Ki Jo Manzil Pe Puhanchta Hai Koi

When someone reaches the Destination of Higher Spirituality



Baith Kar Dil Mein An-al-haq Ki Sada Dete Ho

You make him voice, "I am the Truth"



Khud Hi Lagwatay Ho Phir Kufr Ke Fatway Uss Par

Then you make the verdicts of infidelity against him



Khud Hi Mansoor Ko Sooli Pe Charha Dete Ho

Then you yourself send Mansoor to the crucifix



Apni Hasti Bhi Woh Ik Roz Ganwa Baithta Hai

One day he too loses his life



Apne Darshan Ki Lagan Jis Ko Laga Dete Ho

The one whom you give the desire to see your sight



Koi Raanjha Jo Kabhi Khoj Mein Nilklay Tumkar

If a Romeo travels in your search



Tum Ussay Jhang Ke Bele Mein Rula Deta Ho

You tie him up in a creeper of conflict



Justajoo Le Ke Tumhari Jo Chale Kais Koi

By your desire taking an expectation of you if someone begins his journey



Uss Ko Majnoon Kissi Laila Ka Bana Dete Ho

You turn him into a Majnoo for Laila



Jot Sassi Ke Agar Mann Mein Tumhari Jaagay

If love for you awakens in the heart of Sassi



Tum Usse Tapte Huay Thal Mein Jala Dete Ho

You scorch her in a burning desert



Sohni Gar Tum Ko Mahiwal Tasawwur Kar Le

If Sohni imagined you as her Mahinval



Uss Ko Biphri Hui Lehron Mein Baha Dete Ho

You drowned her into the raging currents



Khud Jo Chaaho To Sar-e-arsh Bula Kar Mehboob

You do as you wish by summoning to the Heaven



Ek Hi Raat Mein Mi'raaj Kara Dete Ho

And in a single night, you make the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) ascend to Heaven



Tum Ek Gorakh Dhanda Ho

You are one tricky business



Aap Hi Apna Parda Ho

You are your own veil



Tum Ek Gorakh Dhandha Ho



Jo Kehta Hoon Maana, Tumhein Lagta Hai Bura Sa

I accept that what I am going to say, you might not like a little bit



Phir Bhi Hai Mujhe Tum Se Baharhaal Gila Sa

But still, I have a complaint to make



Chup Chaap Rahe Dekthe Tum Arsh-e-bareen Par

You sat quietly on your throne while watching



Tapte Huay Karbal Mein Muhammad Ka Nawasa

While Muhammad’s grandson was in the scorching desert of Karbala



Khud Teen Dinon Se Wo Agarche Tha Piyasa

Though he was thirsty for three days



Kis Tarhe Pilata Tha Lahoo Apna Wafa Ko

How he was giving blood for his loyalists



Dushman To Bahar Taur Thay Dushman Magar, Afsos

His enemies were after all enemies but it is sad



Tum Ne Bhi Faraham Na Kiya Paani Zara Sa

You did not provide him with a little water



Har Zulm Ki Taufeeq Hai Zalim Ki Wirasat

Each favor of oppression is the oppressor’s inheritance



Mazloom Ke Hissay Mein Tassali Na Dilasa

But the oppressed is neither consoled nor comforted



Kal Taaj Saja Dekha Tha Jiss Shakhs Ke Sar Par

Yesterday he who had a crown on his head



Hai Aaj Ussi Shakhs Ke Hathon Mein Hikasa

Today I see him with a begging bowl



Yeh Kya Hai Agar Poochoon To Kehte Ho Jawaban

If I ask you what is this, your answer is



Iss Raaz Se Ho Sakta Nahin Koi Shanasa

That no one can get acquainted with this secret



Tum Ek Gorakh Dhanda Ho



Hairat Ki Ek Duniya Ho

You are a world of astonishment



Har Ek Jaa Pe Ho Lekin Pata Nahin Maaloom

You are omnipresent but I don't know where



Tumhara Naam Suna Hai Nishaan Nahin Maaloom

I have heard your name, but I do not know your exact location



Tum Ek Gorakh Dhanda Ho

You are one tricky business



Dil Se Arman Jo Nikal Jaaye To Jugnoon Ho Jaye

Once the hearts wish is fulfilled it glows



Aur Aankhon Mein Simat Aaye To Aansoo Ho Jaye

When the eyes are gratified, they are full of tears



Japeya Huu Ka Jo Be Huu Kare Huu Mein Kho Kar

When a person is lost in a spiritual love



Uss Ko Sultaniyan Mil Jayen Wo Ba Huu Jo Jaye

He becomes a Sultan/King or like Bahu (the poet)



Baal Beeka Na Kissi Ka Ho Churri Ke Neeche

Not even a hair is damaged when comes under a dagger



Halk-e-asghar Mein Kabhi Teer Tarazoo Ho Jaye

But the arrow in an infant’s throat becomes the scale of justice



Tum Ek Gorakh Dhanda Ho



Kiss Kadar Be-niyaz Ho Tum Bhi

How carefree you are



Daastaan-e-daraaz Ho Tum Bhi

You are one long story



Tum Ek Gorakh Dhanda Ho



Ni Re Sa Sa Re Ni Re Ma Sa Ni



Tum Ek Gorakh Dhanda Ho



Aah-e-tehkeek Mein Har Gam Pe Uljhan Dekhoon

Inquiring about you causes confusion at every place



Wohi Haalat-o-khayalat Mein An Ban Dekhoon

I see discord between the ideas, thinking and circumstances



Ban Ke Reh Jaata Hoon Tasweer Pareshani Ki

I am left a picture of distress, trouble



Ghaur Se Jab Bhi Kabhi Duniya Ka Darpan Dekhoon

Whenever I carefully examine the world



Ek Hi Khaak Pe Fitrat Ke Tazaadat Itnay

I see so many contradictions in a single glance



Kitnay Hisson Mein Bata Ek Hi Aangan Dekhoon

I see one place divided into so many parts



Kahin Zehmat Ki Sulagti Hui Patjhar Ka Sama

Somewhere I see the smoke of hardship



Kahin Rehmat Ke Baraste Huay Sawan Dekhoon

Somewhere I see the showers of blessing, raining of blessings



Kahin Phunkaarte Darya, Kahin Khamosh Pahaar

Somewhere I see hissing rivers and somewhere silent mountains



Kahin Jungle, Kahin Sehra, Kahin Gulshan Dekhoon

Somewhere I see a jungle, somewhere desert, somewhere garden



Khun Rulata Hai Yeh Takseem Ka Andaaz Mujhe

Why does the division of these things make me cry?



Koi Dhanwaan Yehan Par Koi Nirdhan Dekhoon

I see someone is rich here and someone is poor there



Din Ke Haathon Mein Faqat Ek Sulagta Sooraj

I see only one Sun Shining in a day’s share



Raat Ki Maang Sitaron Se Muzzayyan Dekhoon

While the night is bedecked with millions of stars



Kahin Murjhaaye Huay Phool Hain Sacchai Ke

Somewhere I see withered dying flowers of truth



Aur Kahin Jhoot Ke Kaanton Pe Bhi Joban Dekhoon

And somewhere I see the thorns of lies blooming



Shams Ki Kaal Kahin Khichti Nazar Aati Hai

Somewhere I see Shamas skinned alive



Kahin Sarmad Ki Uttarti Hui Gardan Dekhoon

Somewhere I see sarmads head severed



Raat Kya Shai Hai Saweera Kya Hai

What is night? What is morning?



Yeh Ujala Yeh Andhera Kya Hai

What is light? What is darkness?



Mein Bhi Nayib Hun Tumhara Akhir

After all, I am also your deputy



Kyon Yeh Kehte Ho Ke Tera Kya Hai

Then why you say what is yours



Tum Ek Gorakh Dhanda Ho



Dekhne Wala Tujhe Kya Dekhta

The one who sees you what he would see of you?



Tu Nai Har Har Rang Se Parda Kiya

You veiled yourself from every color



Tum Ek Gorakh Dhanda Ho



Masjid Mandir

Mosques, Temples



Masjid, Mandir, Yeh Maikhane

Mosques, temples, and taverns



Koi Yeh Maane, Koi Woh Maane

Some believe in this, some believe in that



Masjid, Mandir, Yeh Maikhane

Mosques temples and taverns



Koi Yeh Maane, Koi Woh Maane

Some believe in this, some believe in that



Sab Tere Hain Jaana Kasahanay

All are your abodes dear



Koi Yeh Maane, Koi Woh Maane

Some believe in this and some believe in that



Ek Honay Ka Tere Kaayil Hai

We are witness of your oneness



Inkaar Pe Koi Maayil Hai

Someone leans towards negation



Asleeyat Lekin Tu Jaane

But you know the truth



Koi Yeh Maanay Koi Woh Maane

Some believe in this and some believe in that



Ek Khalk Mein Shamil Karta Hai

One person includes a God infused with the creation



Ek Sab Se Akela Rehta Hai

One keeps the true God apart from the rest (Islamic Monotheism)



Hain Dono Teray Mastaanay

Both are your devotees



Koi Yeh Maanay Koi Woh Maane

Some believe in this and some believe in that



Sab Hain Jab Aashiq Tumhare Naam Ke

When everyone is lover of your name



Kyon Yeh Jhagre Hain Raheem-o-raam Ke

Then why are these fights on Rahim or Ram



Tum Ek Gorakh Dhanda Ho



Dehr Mein Tu, Haram Mein Tu

You are in the temple, you are in masjid-al-haram



Arsh Pe Tu, Zameen Pe Tu

On the throne, and you are in the sky



Jiss Ki Puhanch Jahan Talak

However far ones reach



Uss Ke Liye Wahin Pe Tu

You are there for him



Tum Ek Gorakh Dhanda Ho



Har Ek Rang Mein Yakta Ho

You are unique in every color



Tum Ek Gorakh Dhandha Ho



Markaz-e-justajoo, Alam-e-rang-o-boo

You are the center of our quest, the world of color and scent



Dam Badam Jalwagar Tu Hi Tu Chaar Soo

You manifest all the time you are omnipresent



Hoo Ke Mahol Mein, Kuch Nahin Fi-la-hoo

In Bahus surrounds there is only you



Tum Buhat Dil Ruba, Tum Buhat Khubaroo

You are the beloved, very beautiful handsome



Aarsh Ki Azmatein, Farsh Ki Abroo

Glory of the sky, beauty of earth



Tum Ho Konain Ka, Hasil-e-arzoo

You are the gain of longings of the two worlds



Aankh Ne Kar Liya Aansoo-on Se Wazoo

The eyes perform ablution with the tears



Ab To Kar Do Ata Deed Ka Ek Sudoo

Now give us a flask of your manifestation



Aao Parde Se Tum Aankh Ke Rubaroo

Come out of the veil before me



Chund Lamhe Milan, Do Ghari Guftagoo

For a short meeting and a conversation



Naaz Jabta Phiray, Jabaja Koo-ba-koo

Naaz will tell his beads place to place street to street



Wahda-hoo Wahda-hoo La-shareek-a-la-hoo

He has no partner he is one



Allah Hoo Allah Hoo

God is, God Is

